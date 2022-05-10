Sam Bucci of Ribbon Communications

Plano, TX, 9 May 2022 – Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernise and protect their networks, today announced that its long-time partner Kontron Transportation has been awarded the Transilien SNCF Voyageurs Optical Transport Network (OTN) project to upgrade SNCF’s communications network.

The project involves replacing obsolete WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) equipment in the Paris region with Ribbon’s WDM, including OTN switching technology, part of its IP Wave portfolio.

“We are delighted to extend our relationship with our long-time partner Kontron Transportation to help one of the largest and most important transportation companies in Europe upgrade their communications network to the latest in WDM including OTN switching technology,” says Sam Bucci, executive vice president & general manager of Ribbon’s IP Optical Networks Business Unit. “As an integral part of our IP Wave portfolio, our Optical solutions support some of the world’s most vital critical infrastructure sectors including large railway operators like SNCF Voyageurs, helping them dramatically improve their network performance, capacity and reliability.”

Kontron Transportation will develop convergent IP (IP/MPLS, MPLS/TP) and optical networking solutions (WDM/OTN) through its expanded partnership with Ribbon. The new network offers SNCF Voyageurs several benefits including increased scalability to handle growing network demands; flexibility in routing services across the network; and the ability to guarantee highly flexible, secure operations communications and services.

“This is a significant milestone on the way to switching from conventional transmission to optical technology on mission-critical networks,” says Richard Bussienne, VP mission critical networks Kontron Transportation Western Europe. “We are proud, that SNCF Voyageurs selected Kontron Transportation and our partner Ribbon for this important project.”

The extensive Kontron-Ribbon solution also delivers the following:

A Multi-Tier Core-Aggregation-Access OTN Switching Architecture, based on Ribbon’s 9904X Metro OTN and 9901X Access OTN switches;

A high availability network management system (NMS) with disaster recovery protection;

World-class professional services support of Kontron deployments including training and skills transfer.

