Minneapolis, USA & Madrid, Spain. 16 May 2022 – Telsasoft designs and develops operations support systems (OSS) and service assurance software for telecommunications providers. Their solution supports multi-vendor and multi-technology platforms to guarantee quality of service, efficiency and profitability to cellular and wireline operators and their customers. Summa Networks is the market specialist in Subscribers, Policy and Identity Management.

Its solution is a complete software suite that includes UDM, UDR, AUSF, UDSF, HLR, HSS, AAA and PCRF/PCF to guide carriers in their transition to 5G, while still supporting their 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA networks. Today Telsasoft officially announces the interoperability of its platform with Summa Networks Subscribers Data Management solution to allow carriers to seamlessly monitor mobile network functions from Telsasoft’s monitoring solution as a single point of access.

According to Roger Schmitz, CEO of Telsasoft, “It is our mission to help carriers monitor their service, and we want to simplify their journey by offering them a solution that covers as many network components as possible, these playing a critical role in their service continuity. Summa Networks’ Subscribers Data Management solution is widely used by mobile operators in our region, so it was for us a logical step to make our solution seamlessly work with theirs. Carriers can now not only benefit from enhanced monitoring capabilities, but also of greater operational efficiency”.

“We share Telsasoft’s vision of offering the best possible service assurance to operators and we feel that Summa Networks’ software plays a role in guaranteeing maximum uptime to operators. We are glad that our solution interoperates with Telsasoft’s as it will offer carriers an even more complete tool to power and monitor their service,” says Javier Martin, chief executive officer at Summa Networks. “Telsasoft has been the specialist in monitoring solutions for over 25 years and is therefore one of the service assurance tools we would recommend to operators worldwide”.

