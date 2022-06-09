Netcracker Technology announced that Globe Telecom, the mobile operator in the Philippines, has chosen Netcracker Managed Services to upgrade its support services and to maintain a higher level of operational efficiency. Globe Telecom provides mobile, fixed-line and broadband networks to more than 80 million customers.

Netcracker will deploy its operations automation framework and provide a variety of Managed Services covering mission-critical processes such as order fulfillment, proactive monitoring and performance management to meet Globe’s business objectives. The operator will benefit from faster issue resolution, improved order processing time and significantly lower platform costs.

“Netcracker Managed Services allows us to uplift OSS performance metrics, lower support costs and improve customer service,” says Raul Macatangay, CIO at Globe Telecom. “This helps us to be more proactive, realise both Capex and Opex savings and deliver a much more streamlined and improved experience for our customers.”

“It’s a major validation for us that Globe Telecom has chosen to continue working with Netcracker to bring stability to their operations,” says Rohit Aggarwal, GM at Netcracker. “We look forward to strengthening our presence within Globe and helping them to remain one of the leading operators in the APAC region.”

