London, UK – Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, is partnering with BT to offer UK business customers the opportunity to scale, design and orchestrate personalised customer experiences across channels including WhatsApp, Rich Communications Services (RCS) and Facebook Messenger.

According to a Facebook-commissioned study by Nielsen, 56% of people would rather message a business than call customer service, and 67% expect to message businesses more over the next two years. To respond to these changing consumer demands, Infobip will provide its messaging services to BT’s business customers, specifically those in banking and finance, logistics and the public sector, who are becoming more reliant on conversational channels to communicate with customers.

Businesses will have access to Infobip’s entire suite of customer engagement solutions, including SMS, RCS, which enables brands to deliver rich, branded messages via an SMS inbox, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. They will also be able to centralise customer data through one platform to understand customer preferences and quickly action data on behaviour, engagements, payments, shopping history, across these channels.

Robert Jones, head of messaging at BT, says, “Customers expect to be able to interact with brands quickly, seamlessly and on the channel of their choice. By working with Infobip ,we can offer our business customers the solutions they need to take customer communications to the next level, whilst getting to know their customer better through intelligent data insights.”

The collaboration will give customers access to Infobip’s automated customer engagement engine ‘Moments’, AI-powered chatbot building function ‘Answers’ and its new data-unifying solution ‘People’, which connects insights from online and offline sources to unlock a 360-degree view of the customer.

Chris Pozzi, senior telecom partnerships manager at Infobip concludes, “Our ambition is to provide a more open and integrated arena to power exceptional digital customer experiences. We know that customers are more demanding than ever and expect communication beyond SMS and email. Businesses need to be where their customers are, which is why we’re delighted to join forces with BT to ensure its enterprise customers can design and orchestrate personalised customer experiences across a plethora of channels through a scalable communications platform.”

