19 May 2022 – The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its satellite called DEWA-SAT1 and Wyld Networks has partnered with DEWA R&D Centre and Infra X, the telecoms arm of Digital DEWA, to develop IoT terminals to support the new satellite IoT network. Wyld is responsible for delivering the satellite IoT terminals for the network.

With the launch of its DEWA-SAT 1 nanosatellite earlier this year, DEWA will become the utility company to use nanosatellites to improve maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks. Wyld has delivered the test satellite terminals ahead of the launch of the service.

DEWA’s Space-D space programme will be using satellites and ground station infrastructure to monitor electricity and water networks. For example, it will use thermal imaging to detect thermal fingerprints in high voltage transmission lines, substations, buildings and solar power stations.

“We are thrilled to part of the DEWA space programme. It is an ambitious and far-reaching project to use satellites to provide connectivity anywhere in the world to enhance the operations of water and electricity networks. This is a truly innovative initiative to revolutionise the global utilities sector,” says Alastair Williamson, CEO of Wyld Networks.

