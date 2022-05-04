Espoo, Finland. 3 May 2022 – Nokia announced that its 7750 Service Routers (SR) have now been deployed for team.blue Denmark, part of team.blue Group, the provider of hosting and cloud services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Europe. The deployment will allow team.blue to scale its network infrastructure to support rapidly growing services for its 250,000 customers in Denmark.

Nokia’s 7750 SR-1s edge routers will provide high capacity, reliable 100G IP transport links for data centre interconnection between team.blue Denmark’s data centre locations, offering scalable and secure data centre gateway and peering services for internet and cloud access. The solution will enable team.blue Denmark to scale its future services by increasing the speed and capacity of its network infrastructure as it expands.

Michael Munk Lassen, head of technology, infrastructure, for team.blue Denmark, says, “team.blue is expanding rapidly in Denmark. We needed an interconnection platform with the headroom to support the future growth of our hosting and cloud services. Nokia’s solution gives us a scalable, reliable data centre interconnection solution that will grow with our business. It gives us a edge routing capability that provides the functionality we need in a compact, cost-effective platform that will easily meet our future interconnection needs.”

Mark Vanderhaegen, director of webscale accounts at Nokia, says “team.blue’s customers represent some of the fastest growing and most innovative entrepreneurial businesses who demand access to the latest cloud-based solutions. As the leading provider of hosting and access to cloud services for SMEs in Europe, team.blue sees the need for more scalable, higher capacity data centre interconnection. We are delighted that team.blue has chosen Nokia 7750 Service Routers to support the expansion of its business.”

