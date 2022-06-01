McLean, United States – Kajeet, a provider of private wireless and managed IoT connectivity, announced a collaboration with the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). The partnership is one of the many steps the company is taking to disrupt enterprise private 5G with a software defined open network innovation. Kajeet’s private 5G platform will integrate ONF’s Aether, an open source 5G connected edge platform, to bring together private wireless and edge cloud delivered as a turnkey cloud managed network as a service.

Unlike traditional carrier wireless networks and solutions, which are overly complex and address limited use cases with a patchwork of closed, proprietary and siloed systems, enterprises today need end to end open networks and flexibile platforms that optimise cost and operations for their specific digital transformation needs. The mission of Kajeet is to provide school districts, universities, municipalities, industries, and enterprises a smart, simple & secure cloud based private 5G platform to be able to easily connect all their people, places, and things.

“We are very excited about our partnership with ONF. It allows us to deliver an Innovative, Open, Carrier-grade Private 5G Platform that is purpose-built for enterprises. It seamlessly combines Kajeet’s public and private wireless solutions and expertise,” says Derrick Frost, SVP and GM of private wireless networks at Kajeet. The integrated solution provides a cloud based platform that enables enterprises to experience the power of private LTE and 5G, both indoor and outdoor, with mobility between public and private cellular networks.

The Kajeet private 5G platform delivers:

Smart 5G experience – Optimised performance with AI/ML powered analytics, software defined automation, application experience based connectivity, and enhanced security and agility enabled by programmable networks

Simplicity and flexibility – Plug and play to quickly and easily deploy and manage private 5G and LTE networks over licensed, unlicensed, and CBRS spectrum. Pre integrated with hyperscaler cloud and edge, delivering private 5G as a SaaS service, creating a continuously improving experience running on any multi cloud platform

Accelerated open innovation – Empowering developers to build transformative IoT, IIoT, and Enterprise applications with rich open APIs. Supports open RAN and ecosystem of multiple RAN vendors.

Kajeet’s private 5G platform provides cloud based SIM management, device and network management, and end to end smart network slicing with QoS SLA assurance for mission critical applications. It enables customers to manage their private wireless networks with 24/7/365 tier-1 support from Kajeet.

“The overwhelming cost and complexity of building private wireless networks and distributed edge has stymied the deployment of Private 5G & LTE networks. The innovative cloud-based and open-source-based solution Kajeet has built with ONF is a real game-changer. It will simplify the complexity of deploying Private 5G and dramatically improve the economics of building private wireless networks for education and enterprise customers, says Derrick. “Aether is the first open-source cloud-native 5G Connected Edge platform, hardened and optimised for business-critical and industrial applications. Kajeet’s commitment to operationalising Aether in their NaaS offering for managing distributed networks and devices positions Kajeet as an industry leader for private 5G,” says Timon Sloane, general manager at ONF.

To learn more about Kajeet private 5G, visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus