Orange Sante (Orange Healthcare) is a platform dedicated to the health ecosystem in Africa which is aimed at both African patients and doctors. It provides access to several services such as online appointment booking, payment for remote consultations by the diaspora, digitised medical records and teleconsultations.

The Orange Sante platform is developed in partnership with DabaDoc, the Moroccan start-up in which Orange has invested, which has proven itself in the Maghreb over the past 8 years. It addresses the issue of limited and unequal access to healthcare for African patients. Indeed, on the continent, there is still just one doctor per 1,000 inhabitants (source GSMA). Orange Santé’s ambition is to support the African medical sector to make up for the shortage of doctors affecting certain health districts, by allowing patients living in isolated regions to consult the specialist of their choice remotely.

Starting this summer, Cote d’Ivoire will be the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to benefit from the Orange Sante platform with online appointment booking. Other innovative services will gradually be added to the system by 2023.

Orange Sante is particularly aimed at Ivorian healthcare facilities since it allows them to be listed on the platform, and to digitise the management of their healthcare centre, from making appointments online to creating the patient’s digitised medical record. The platform provides member healthcare professionals with greater visibility and flow management, while allowing them to improve their organisation.

Orange and DabaDoc signed a strategic partnership in June 2021 aimed at benefiting from DabaDoc’s technological expertise and Orange’s payment solutions to enable the development of digital solutions that quickly bring concrete benefits to patients and the entire African healthcare ecosystem.

The launch of Orange Sante in Cote d’Ivoire is part of the Orange group’s strategy to become the leading digital operator and a key player in e-health in Africa and the Middle East. The Orange Sante platform will be launched in other countries in sub-Saharan Africa by 2023.

