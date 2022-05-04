Garry McGregor of Samsung Electronics

Sydney, Australia. 3 May 2022 – Nokia, Optus and Samsung Electronics Australia announced that they have achieved a data session using 3 Components (3CC) Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology over a 5G Standalone (SA) network in Australia, the first time this has been done using a commercial smartphone.

Once commercially deployed the solution will enhance the experience of Optus’ customers with superior speeds and performance and pave the way for advanced 5G use cases such as AR and VR. Nokia has prioritised the development of 5G Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology across sub-6 GHz 5G spectrum.

Nokia used its latest commercial AirScale Baseband and radio portfolio powered by its Reefshark chipset over Optus’ commercial network. The trial combined the FDD band (2100MHz) with the TDD band (2300 MHz + 3500 MHz) using CA technology.

5G Carrier Aggregation allows compatible 5G smartphones to receive multiple 5G frequency bands in parallel, enabling higher data rates, increased coverage and superior network capacity while maximising the spectral efficiency of 5G networks. By combining spectrum from different frequency bands providers can make optimal use of their 5G spectrum, enhancing coverage and network capacity, providing higher data rates, increased coverage and superior indoor performance.

Dr Robert Joyce, chief technology officer at Nokia Oceania, says, “Nokia is delighted to bring our 5G technology to Australia to deliver yet another 5G world first with Optus. This 5G network enhancement provided by Nokia will allow Optus to continue to deliver superior network performance to its customers.”

Lambo Kanagaratnam, vice president of networks at Optus, says, “We’re always looking at ways that we can further optimise our network performance to benefit our customers. Once available commercially, this 3 NR Carrier operation will enable customers to achieve a higher 5G download speed at more places improving their overall 5G experience. Our Samsung Galaxy S22 customers will1 soon be the first to benefit from this technology enhancement with other handsets to follow shortly after.”

Garry McGregor, vice president, mobile experience division, Samsung Electronics Australia, says, “Samsung Galaxy devices reimagine how products, people and organisations can connect through mobile technology. By championing innovation, we work with our partners like Optus and Nokia to accelerate how the industry can deliver new experiences and visionary ideas for our customers.”

