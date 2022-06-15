Allen Bennion of RINA Wireless

Uintah Basin, 14 June 2022 – RINA Wireless, a provider of technology services in the United States, announces a partnership with Summa Networks to use its HSS (Home Subscriber Server) for IMS to leverage its mobile services. Summa Networks’ technology is a proven solution for MNOs, MVNEs, MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers to deliver voice and data solutions as well as IoT connectivity.

Summa Networks’ carrier grade Subscriber Data Management suite is a feature-rich solution that combines LTE HSS, IMS HSS, HLR, UDM-UDR, AUSF in a single piece of software, allowing interworking between 3G, 4G, 5G-NSA and 5G.

“Our mobile platform services broad areas of the US territory, so we were looking for a comprehensive SDM technology that could help deploy our IMS solution while offering a future-proof roadmap to 5G. Summa Networks has delivered a solution that surpasses the market standards while keeping it cost-effective.” says Allen Bennion, chief operating officer at RINA Wireless.

“Working with RINA Wireless is an absolute charm. Their technical expertise and their business vision make it a pleasure to help them evolve their offering into IMS services and beyond. We hope to keep serving Strata on their evolution to 5G as well as extend our solutions, like VoLTEinaBox, to the rest of RINA associates.” says Javier Martin, Chief Executive Officer at Summa Networks.

Summa Networks is sponsor of the Rural Wireless Infrastructure Summit, the conference organised by RINA Wireless and the Rural Wireless Association which brings together mobile and fixed rural wireless network operators from across the US, as well as infrastructure providers and vendors. The Summit takes place on June 27-29 in Park City, Utah.

