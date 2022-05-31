Herndon, Va., 31 May 2022 – ST Engineering iDirect, a global specialist in satellite communications, and Philippines-based value-added service provider for broadcast and telecommunications, ComClark Network and Technology Corporation, have come together to improve connectivity services for the country’s public school network. Satellite services being rolled out at more than 2,000 remote schools in the Philippines will use the iDirect Evolution Hub, iQ Desktop modems, gateway antenna and HPA (High Power Amplifier). Global satellite operator SES will provide Ku-band capacity via the SES-9 satellite.

ST Engineering iDirect’s regional vice president, Asia, John Arnold, says, “It’s a great honor to be part of a relationship that will extend the access of one of the most crucial pillars of any nation, the educational system. Our Evolution platform is suited to the archipelagic geography of the Philippines, otherwise a difficult region to roll out a nationwide internet deployment to, due to its reliable and weather-durable engineering and technology.”

For those living and working across the Philippines, quality of experience is of paramount importance. Given the challenging terrain of the Philippines, its wet climate and scattered customer base which inhabits many islands, satellite connectivity allows communities to stay connected, for businesses to run and for children to learn.

Dennis Anthony Uy

The features of the Evolution platform offer countless possibilities for service levels, bandwidth management and traffic prioritisation. It delivers highly reliable broadband internet services, offering both high throughput and reliability. Its DVB-S2X with Adaptive Coding Modulation (ACM) improves overall efficiency over satellite links and its reduced Roll-off-Factors and enhanced waveforms enable efficient bandwidth allocation over distributed networks, while automatically adjusting to dynamic traffic demands and changing network conditions.

Adaptive Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) technology on the platform allows modems to dynamically adapt their transmissions to the hub to suit current link conditions, allowing ComClark to overcome issues with rainfade, a common problem in this region which experiences high levels of rainfall. This combination of technologies results in unique value for its customers.

ComClark CEO Dennis Anthony Uy says, “As a premier value-added service provider for broadcast and telecommunications in the Philippines, we’re committed to providing reliable, well-performing and adept networks to our customers. That’s why we chose ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution platform to assist the improvement of the Philippines’ internet landscape, a mission we’re committed to through our deployment of high-quality networks across the country.”

For further information, please click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus