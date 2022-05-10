Rohit Aggarwal of Netcracker

WALTHAM, MA. 10 May 2022 – Netcracker Technology announced that Astound Broadband will expand its use of Netcracker Revenue Management, part of Netcracker Digital BSS, to support several recent acquisitions. Astound Broadband is bringing together its regional Internet service providers in the U.S., including RCN, Grande, Digital West, enTouch and Wave Broadband, with recently purchased WideOpenWest (WOW!) assets in Chicago, Evansville, Indiana, and Anne Arundel County, Maryland. It now delivers services to 11 states, including major metropolitan areas, such as Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

RCN, Grande and Wave Broadband have used Netcracker Revenue Management for a number of years to drive business growth. Because of its stability and the close relationship with Netcracker, Astound Broadband is extending the billing, charging and other capabilities, which will provide a consolidated platform across the newly acquired WOW! properties and Harris Broadband and reduce maintenance costs and complexity.

“With so many different companies, products and services coming together under one banner, we needed a next-generation revenue management system that could support all of our lines of business and customers across the U.S.,” says Bill Davis, SVP of IT at Astound Broadband. “With Netcracker, we have a partner that has supported us through many changes without missing a beat, and we are confident that by continuing our relationship we will be in excellent hands going forward.”

“We are honored to continue working with some of the biggest brands in the U.S. communications market and helping them to deliver the best experience to their customers,” says Rohit Aggarwal, GM at Netcracker. “It’s extremely meaningful to us when a long-standing customer like Astound Broadband stays with Netcracker as they grow and evolve.”

