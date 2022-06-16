Anthony Goonetilleke of Amdocs

Jersey City, N.J., USA. 14 June 2022 – Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, havs completed an end-to-end 5G network slicing proof of concept (PoC) with A1 Telekom Austria Group. The PoC demonstrates the ability of Amdocs’ end-to-end service and network orchestration offering to drive next-generation experiences and on-demand connectivity for consumers and enterprises through the deployment, management and monetisation of 5G network slices.

Network slicing, which is enabled by 5G standalone (SA), allows communications service providers to address specific customer requirements through the creation of multiple high capacity, low-latency dedicated and shared services across the same physical and virtual network.

The project with the European operator highlights the benefits of Amdocs’ vendor-agnostic, multi-domain, flexible service and network orchestration solution and its ability to automate and simplify the provisioning and lifecycle management of 5G network slices. During the trial, Amdocs’ solution was used to demonstrate end-to-end lifecycle management of 5G network slices and virtualised applications over public/private cloud and edge, including design, build, instantiation, modification and termination, with automatic closed-loop capabilities.

Amdocs also showcased the monetisation potential of next-generation 5G SA by creating new and innovative commercial models that are aligned with 3GPP standards, including a simulated customer-facing portal for ordering network slices. The conclusion of the PoC was that both design time and time to market were significantly reduced, from hours or days to just minutes.

“We are delighted with the results of this project, which underlines the exciting possibilities of 5G and Amdocs’ vital role in enabling the deployment and monetisation of 5G network slices,” says Juergen Wolf-Hofer, head of network evolution, A1 Telekom Austria Group. “The deliverable use cases that were demonstrated in relation to Amdocs’ end-to-end service and network orchestration solution are very exciting. We will take the learnings from the project and apply them as we look to introduce next-generation 5G services to our consumer and enterprise customers.”

“From drones to the metaverse, 5G network slicing creates a whole new world of programmable network use cases unlocking new experiences for end-users and new revenue streams for telcos,” comments Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs. “This collaboration with A1 Telekom Austria Group highlights the scale of the innovation and monetisation opportunity for operators who address this growing opportunity with a truly flexible service and network orchestration solution.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus