Tommi Uitto of Nokia

Espoo, Finland. 26 May 2022 – Nokia announced that it has been selected by Taiwan Mobile (TWM) in an expansion deal to enhance the operator’s 5G coverage across the country. Under the deal, Nokia will provide its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio supporting TWM’s commitments to RE100 and reaching 100% renewable energy by 2040. It will also provide a smooth network evolution path following the completion of the proposed merger with Taiwan Star.

Nokia will provide equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations and massive MIMO antennas to boost network performance and capacity. The deal also covers the introduction of 4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing to maximise the advantages of TWM’s spectrum assets, which include 700MHz and 2100MHz bands. Nokia will help the operator modernise its LTE infrastructure, as well as consolidate the network management and optimisation under a centralised tool for a superior 4G/5G RAN network performance.

Nokia has partnered with TWM for more than 20 years and has previously provided 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile networks covering RAN, packet core, and voice core. In particular, Nokia has made several key contributions to TWM’s 5G development including projects on smart stadiums, smart transportation, and smart logistics. Today, TWM has over one million 5G subscribers.

Nokia will also expand its existing 5G Standalone Core at Taiwan Mobile to enable the operator to provide advanced 5G applications, such as network slicing for enterprises and businesses and Edge Cloud deployments for low-latency services. The deployment will include Nokia AirFrame server hardware with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) capabilities, IMS Voice Core capacity expansion, and Voice over New Radio (VoNR).

Jamie Lin

Jamie Lin, president at Taiwan Mobile, says, “Nokia has been our go-to partner for more than two decades and their performance during the 5G era so far has been nothing but brilliant. By doubling down on their cutting-edge technologies with this newly awarded order, we aim to upgrade and expand our 5G network to deliver resilient connectivity and expanded coverage to our subscribers and enterprises alike while at the same time accelerate our sustainability agenda and contribute to a greener earth. By working hand in hand with Nokia, I have full confidence we can get the best of both worlds.”

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, says, “This new extended coverage deal is a testament to the great progress we’ve made in the deployment of 5G services in Taiwan with our long-term partner, Taiwan Mobile as its sole supplier. I am also encouraged to see how our AirScale portfolio is helping to reduce energy consumption and pave the way for a sustainable future.”

