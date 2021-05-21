Vendor/Partner Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded Full details

Amdocs Media’s Vindicia Vimeo Deal to provide Vimeo with a complete subscription management and retention solution to maximise customer lifetime value and business agility. 3,21 Full details

Allot DISH Network Alliance to offer end-to-end User Plane Protection (UPP) against DDoS and botnet attacks on the United States’ cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network. 4,21 Full details

Amdocs DISH Network To use Amdocs’ cloud-based billing system Optima, to support enterprise and wholesale customers on DISH Network’s next-generation 5G network. 3,21 Full details

Amdocs Fastweb, Italy Chosen by Fastweb to modernise its inventory systems and transform IT systems into a flexible and 5G-ready platform to grow and differentiate its business. 4,21 Full details

Amdocs M1 Limited (M1) Adoption of Amdocs’ Openet solution to enable M1 to manage and monetize digital and 5G services, in order to provide real-time usage data for M1’s users to further tailor their digital experience. 4,21 Full details

AVSystem ISP Supplies Collaborate to deliver a turn-key service management offering for wireless internet service providers (WISPs) tailored for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) market. 4,21 Full details

BlackBerry Scania AB, Sweden Adopts BlackBerry QNX to provide safety certified operating system (OS) and hypervisor for Scania’s high performance computing platforms within its next electrical architecture generation in heavy goods vehicles. 3,21 Full details

Cerillion G4S Cash Solutions, UK Three-year contract, where G4S Cash Solutions will adopt Cerillion’s cloud-based recurring billing platform Cerillion Skyline, to fully automate customer billing and streamline financial operations. 4,21 Full details

Cerillion Telesur, Suriname Ten-year contract with Telesur to provide a new fully convergent BSS/OSS platform and manage the migration from Telesur’s legacy prepaid and postpaid systems. 4,21 Full details

Ciena Altibox Uses Ciena’s Waveserver 5 coherent optical solution to create a robust and flexible network for cloud providers, global webscale providers and large enterprises. 4,21 Full details

Ciena Aqua Comms, Ireland Deal to upgrade two Aqua Comms’ Trans-Atlantic submarine cable routes with Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution to meet digital connectivity demands across the US, Ireland, Denmark, and the UK. 3,21 Full details

Ciena Bell Canada Deal that employs Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme technology to boost connectivity speeds and capacity required by large cloud and data center providers, while optimizing network performance and energy efficiency. 4,21 Full details

Ciena Japan Network Access Point Adoption of Ciena’s data center interconnect (DCI) platform to meet surging capacity demands of the Japanese Internet Exchange provider, to carry gaming and high-definition 4K/8K video traffic. 4,21 Full details

Ciena Zayo Group Deployment of Ciena’s WaveLogicTM 5 Extreme (WL5e) technology between Dublin and Amsterdam, to deliver increased optical network capacity and reach between these markets. 3,21 Full details

Cybertonica Acuris Risk Intelligence (ARI) Partnership to integrate Cybertonica’s real-time behavioural biometrics platform with Acuris’ fraud product Cybercheck, to bring together millions of data points and models for cyber risk and compliance. 4,21 Full details

DISH Network Amazon Web Services (AWS) Collaboration that enables DISH to leverage AWS infrastructure and services to build a cloud-based, 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) that delivers consistent, cost-effective performance from core to the edge. 4,21 Full details

Ericsson 2degrees, New Zealand Deal that uses Ericsson as 5G RAN partner for nationwide modernisation, including the replacement of existing 4G and 3G technology across 2degrees’ network. 4,21 Full details

Ericsson Epic, Malta To use Ericsson’s technology to fully modernise and enhance existing network, and prepare Malta for 5G connectivity. 4,21 Full details

Ericsson Far EasTone Telecom (FET), Taiwan Support FET in the expansion of its 5G NSA capabilities and SA evolution on the low, mid- and high-band frequencies, and offer dual-mode 5G Core and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services. 3,21 Full details

Ericsson Libyan Post Telecommunication and Information Technology Holding Company (LPTIC) Deal to deploy the Ericsson Educate learning program in Libya and build digital skills among 150 university students, who will have access to an e-learning portal featuring courses on 5G networks, IoT, data science, automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning. 3,21 Full details

Ericsson MTS Partnership with Russia’s communications service provider Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), where Ericsson will deliver support in testing, piloting and deploying new 5G technology use cases at St Petersburg’s initial 5G innovation hub. 4,21 Full details

Ericsson O2 Slovakia Chosen by O2 Slovakia as its sole 5G radio access network (RAN) technology solutions vendor, and commercial 5G partner. 4,21 Full details

Ericsson Telia, Norway Enable Telia to help drive optimal 5G user experience, carrier aggregation to maximise existing spectrum and extend coverage in the mid-band frequencies (3.6 GHz). 3,21 Full details

Ericsson Telenet, Belgium Agreement to deploy 5G mobile connectivity across Belgium using Ericsson’s 5G radio access network (RAN) technologies, while modernizing Telenet’s network for faster, reliable and energy-efficient connectivity. 3,21 Full details

Ericsson TUV Rheinland Collaboration with testing service provider TUV Rheinland to help reduce previous complexity of product launch and marketing by product providers. 4,21 Full details

Ericsson O2 Slovakia Selected by O2 Slovakia as its sole 5G radio access network (RAN) technology solutions vendor, while modernising the communications service provider’s 2G, 3G and 4G RAN infrastructures with products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. 4,21 Full details

Ericsson Vodafone, UK Deal with Vodafone UK to speed up network planning and site upgrades through the trialled use of drones and Lidar-based 3D technology. 4,21 Full details

Etisalat Nokia Alliance that works with Nokia as a partner to deploy 5G network, providing enhanced mobile broadband services and expanding 5G coverage and revenue opportunities. 4,21 Full details

Fujitsu Network Communications Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) Deal to strengthen the Illinois Century Network (ICN), a state-run education network in the U.S., to meet demands for greater internet speed, security and scalability. 4,21 Full details

Fujitsu Network Communications and Power & Tel Valley TeleCom Group Deploy Fujitsu 1FINITY optical networking platform and Virtuora Network Controller (NC) to support higher bandwidth and software-defined operations and management. 4,21 Full details

HCL Technologies Intel Collaboration to help clients maximize business value of their SAP deployments, and provide organizations with the building blocks to accelerate their digital transformation strategy. 4,21 Full details

Infinera WPD Telecoms Deployment of Infinera’s XTM Series metro optical platform for its high-capacity network, so as to enable delivery of high-speed services to its customers across South West England. 4,21 Full details

Inseego ScanSource Distribution deal of 5G products as ScanSource partners will have access to Inseego’s portfolio of 5G solutions for enterprise customers. 4,21 Full details

Juniper Networks 21Vianet, China Uses Juniper’s MX Series Universal Routing Platforms based on segment routing traffic engineering (SR-TE) protocols to help meet the rising demands of data traffic, and to support growing digital transformation needs of its customers. 4,21 Full details

Kaloom Telenor Expanded partnership with Telenor and integration of its 5G packet core User Plane Function (UPF) within Telenor’s ecosystem of integrated partner solutions in a cloud-native trial to gauge the readiness of cloud-native deployments. 4,21 Full details

Keysight Technologies Fujitsu Adopted Keysight’s 5G test tools to verify the quality of a 5G wireless communications network deployed at its ‘Fujitsu Collaboration Lab’ in Kawasaki, Japan. 4,21 Full details

Keysight Technologies MediaTek Partner to establish 5G connectivity based on 3GPP Release 16 specifications. 4,21 Full details

Liberty Global Teleste 4,21 Full details

MATRIXX Software Liberty Latin America Adopts MATRIXX Digital Commerce as part of their digital evolution to 5G in the Caribbean and Latin America, bringing choice, transparency and responsiveness to their residential and enterprise users. 4,21 Full details

MATRIXX Software Orange Romania Deal to provide its digital commerce platform to YOXO, Orange’s all-digital mobile brand in Romania. 3,21 Full details

MATRIXX Software Telefonica Germany/O2 Deployment of MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform, including its Cloud Native CCS, for 4G/5G/fixed monetisation of consumer and enterprise services. 3,21 Full details

MATRIXX Software WINDTRE, Italy Extends its alliance with Italy’s WINDTRE to power its digital mobile brand, Very Mobile, to simplify its technology infrastructure in order to reduce complexity and costs. 4,21 Full details

Mavenir Platform9 Partnership where Mavenir will leverage Platform9’s Kubernetes solution to deliver a web-scale platform that runs containerized cloud-native network functions. 3,21 Full details

Mavenir Xilinx Form collaboration to bring to market a unified 4G/5G O-RAN massive MIMO (mMIMO) portfolio to enable Open RAN deployments. 4,21 Full details

Netcracker Technology DISH Network Chooses Netcracker’s technology for 5G transport, interconnect and edge data center connectivity for cloud-based, full-stack offerings that support DISH’s nationwide 5G network. 3,21 Full details

Netcracker Technology du, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Adopt Netcracker’s Digital BSS for du’s digital transformation program, as the latter migrates from a legacy system to a unified platform to support next-generation services and enhance users’ experience. 4,21 Full details

Netcracker Technology Globe Telecom, Philippines Extends its contract for Netcracker Digital OSS to support sales and delivery operations for B2C and B2B customers, as the operator offers mobile voice and data, broadband and enterprise services to over 80 million users. 3,21 Full details

Netcracker Technology Telesat Adoption of Netcracker’s cloud-native digital Business Support System/Operations Support System (BSS/OSS) software suite in support of Telesat’s Lightspeed to support satellite deployment. 4,21 Full details

Nokia Amazon Web Services Collaboration to research and enable Cloud RAN (vRAN) and Open RAN technologies at Nokia’s facilities, in a bid to support development of new customer-focused 5G solutions. 3,21 Full details

Nokia Antina, Singapore Deploys ultra-high speed, low-latency and highly secure 5G standalone RAN sharing network that will reduce complexity and increase cost efficiencies, putting Singapore at the forefront of 5G standalone technology in the region. 3,21 Full details

Nokia AT&T Five-year deal with AT&T to deploy Nokia’s C-Band portfolio to boost network capacity, and support indoor and outdoor 5G coverage. 3,21 Full details

Nokia China Mobile Cloud Leverage Nokia’s Nuage Networks end-to-end SDN solution for nationwide deployment of the China mobile telecom provider public cloud service. 4,21 Full details

Nokia Corporacion Nacional de Telecommunicaciones (CNT), Ecuador Deal to bring 5G networks to the country using Nokia to support CNT with network modernisation of existing LTE infrastructure, as well as installation of a 5G non standalone (NSA) network. 3,21 Full details

Nokia Google Cloud Alliance to combine Nokia’s Radio Access Network (RAN), open RAN, cloud RAN (vRAN) and edge cloud technologies, with Google’s edge computing platform and applications ecosystem, in order to lead to development of solutions and use cases to solve key 5G scenarios for businesses worldwide. 3,21 Full details

Nokia Intel Nokia’s AirFrame data centre solutions will be upgraded with the third generation Intel Xeon scalable processors to increase compute capacity, faster data lanes and higher memory capacity. 4,21 Full details

Nokia KATCH Network, Japan Deal to deliver 5G standalone private wireless networking throughout the Aichi Prefecture, Japan. 4,21 Full details

Nokia Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Alliance provides a 4G/LTE Field Area Network (FAN) solution for ‘K’ Line’s LNG-fueled car carrier ‘Century Highway Green,’ in order to deliver encrypted wireless communications between ship and shore. 3,21 Full details

Nokia LG Uplus, South Korea Deal with LG Uplus to expand 5G coverage by installing new equipment from Nokia’s comprehensive AirScale portfolio across South Korea, to provide seamless 5G indoor and outdoor connectivity. 4,21 Full details

Nokia Mobily, Saudi Arabia Expands Mobily partnership with enterprise IoT network by completing narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network deployment in L 800 band, so as to increase digitalisation and better serve enterprise customers. 3,21 Full details

Nokia Telefonica Spain Chosen by Telefonica Spain to deliver 5G and Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity to more people in Spain by upgrading the operator’s IP network. 4,21 Full details

Nokia TV Azteca, Mexico Conducted trial 5G connectivity for TV broadcasting using 100 MHz spectrum in 3.5GHz frequency with Nokia 5G technology for core and radio access (RAN). 3,21 Full details

Nokia United Group (UG), South East Europe Deploying fibre network and in-home mesh Wi-Fi solution that enables UG to extend new ultra-broadband and 10Gbps services to residential and business customers across the eight countries it operates in. 3,21 Full details

Ooredoo Telecom Infovista Extends collaboration with Infovista to streamline 5G network design, planning and rollout across its businesses. 3,21 Full details

Orange Business Services GÉANT Uses Orange Business Services as its cloud service provider, to deliver a pan-European network for scientific excellence, research, education and innovation. 3,21 Full details

Optiva lifecell, Ukraine Multi-year services renewal agreement that leverages Optiva’s revenue and customer management solution to launch new offerings, expand markets, increase service levels and rollout 5G across multiple geographic locations in the future. 4,21 Full details

Ribbon Communications Cinia, Finland Uses Ribbon’s Apollo OTN Transport and Switching platforms to upgrade Cinia’s backbone transport network in Finland and Northern Europe for long haul connectivity that provides users with high-speed service functionality and network efficiency. 3,21 Full details

Samsung Electronics NTT DOCOMO, Japan Deal to support DOCOMO with its 5G technology, including O-RAN-compliant solutions, to deliver 5G services, advanced digital transformation for businesses, and improve society at large. 3,21 Full details

SAP Siemens Digital Expands alliance to offer Siemens’ Teamcenter software service lifecycle management (SLM) portfolio for integrated service engineering and asset operations, and deliver intelligent service and asset lifecycle management solutions. 4,21 Full details

Senet Murata Senet to certify operation of the Firmware Updates Over-the-Air (FUOTA) capabilities of the Murata Type 1SJ LoRaWAN modem module with the Senet LoRaWAN network server. 3,21 Full details

SIM Local Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) SIM Local to provide end-to-end eSIM service using G+D’s AirOn Platform for rapid entry for mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to the eSIM marketplace with minimal integration requirements. 3,21 Full details

Synchronoss Technologies Allstate Protection Plans Deployment of Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution for integration into select Allstate Protection Plans device protection plan offerings for improved flexibility. 3,21 Full details

Synchronoss Technologies Telkomsigma, Indonesia Alliance with Telkomsigma, the IT arm of Telkom Indonesia, to provide Synchronoss’ Personal Cloud Solution on top of FLOU, Telkomsigma’s multi-cloud platform to Indonesian universities. 4,21 Full details

Telco Systems PCCW Global Deal to use Telco Systems’ NFVTime uCPE offering to enrich PCCW’s managed SD-WAN service portfolio and VNF-based service offerings. 3,21 Full details

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Telefonica Tech Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Telefonica Tech to strengthen Telefonica’s digital infrastructure solutions, and offer global cybersecurity solutions for the Malaysian enterprise and public sector against cyber threats. 4,21 Full details

Total Orange, France Green power purchase deal to enable development of a dozen new solar power plants, spread throughout metropolitan France by 2024. 3,21 Full details

Verizon Business Amazon Web Services (AWS) Enhance their 5G collaboration to deliver private mobile edge computing (MEC) to enterprise customers in the U.S, enabling ultra-low latency, higher levels of security and deeper customisation. 4,21 Full details

Virgin Media Business Infinera Use of Infinera’s XTM Series on Virgin Media’s Virgin Infinity Ring optical network to connect data centres throughout Dublin, Ireland, with faster deployment speeds and higher metro aggregation capacity. 4,21 Full details