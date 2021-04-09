Anthony Goonetilleke of Amdocs

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has been selected by Fastweb, an Italian telecommunications operator, to modernise its mission-critical inventory systems.

This comes as part of Fastweb’s ongoing initiative to transform its IT systems into a flexible and 5G-ready platform to grow and differentiate its business. Amdocs will enable Fastweb to drive business growth, time-to-market agility, and operational efficiencies for existing and emerging services, including 5G and Fastweb Cloud Services.

As part of the deal, Amdocs will upgrade Fastweb’s Network Inventory to the next-generation operations support systems (OSS) solution, providing inventory, network navigation, reporting and ongoing maintenance, supporting the transformation of Fastweb’s IT into “an open and dynamic infrastructure, enhancing the overall experience for Fastweb’s customers”.

Amdocs’ OSS solutions will, says the company, empower Fastweb to deliver enhanced quality-of-service for customers with demanding service level agreements (SLAs). The project is tailored to improve operational performance and give Fastweb a future-proof solution for its service delivery processes.

“CSPs worldwide are embarking on an accelerated journey to transform their business, enhance customer experience, and prepare for innovative services that lead to monetisation opportunities in the 5G and cloud era,” says Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology, Amdocs. “Working alongside Fastweb we look forward to an exciting journey delivering experiences on their next generation network.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus