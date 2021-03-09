Darcy Antonellis of Amdocs Media

Vindicia, part of the Amdocs Media Division and a provider in business-to-consumer digital services monetisation, has extended its long-standing engagement with Vimeo.

Vindicia provides Vimeo with a complete subscription management and retention solution to maximise customer lifetime value and business agility.

As part of this agreement, Vimeo will continue to use Vindicia services to enhance monetisation of their subscription and one time purchase services. Vindicia offers cloud-based, SaaS solutions that provide the scalability and flexibility to continue supporting Vimeo’s global growth.

“Vindicia has supported us since our early days, understands our business needs, and we are happy they will continue to support and enable our business,” says Craig Wert, SVP finance at Vimeo.

“We are extremely pleased to support the growth-related needs of video content platform providers such as Vimeo as they drive higher subscription growth globally while providing a frictionless customer experience and intelligence-based tools and best practices,” comments Darcy Antonellis, head of Amdocs Media.

“With the extension of our long-term relationship with Vimeo, we remain committed and focused to deliver Vindicia’s cloud-based SaaS portfolio to retain and grow Vimeo’s user base via extended personalised offerings throughout their entire customer lifecycle.”

