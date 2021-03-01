Nokia announced it has been selected by Ecuadorian mobile operator, Corporacion Nacional de Telecommunicaciones (CNT) to bring the 5G network to the country.

The deal includes Nokia support CNT with the extensive network modernisation of existing LTE infrastructure as well as the installation of a 5G non standalone (NSA) network. Deployment is underway.

The project encloses the modernisation of existing 3G/LTE infrastructure in the provinces of Guayas, Los Rios, Manabi, Bolivar, Morona Santiago and Santa Elena, already implementing over 500 sites for a seamless migration to 5G services. Nokia will also deploy the 5G non standalone (NSA) sites which will operate in the cities of Guayaquil and Manta. These 5G sites will enable CNT to plan the services they want to launch with 5G.

The deal comprises Nokia equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio, that will enable CNT to deliver 5G experiences to subscribers with ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity as well as reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies.

Nokia is also supplying its massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna and Micro Remote Radio Head (RRH) solutions to meet the demand for capacity and reliable coverage. CNT also deployed the Nokia AirFrame data centre solution to support cloud-based applications necessary for future telco and IT networking.

Nokia is helping to demonstrate a range of innovative 5G uses cases to CNT including 5G smartphones, fixed wireless access for 5G in the home, virtual reality enabled remote classroom, connected cars and industrial supervision with drones provided by geotechnology and umanned aerial solutions company Drone & Gis.

CNT is the fixed telecom operator in Ecuador and also provides mobile services with the latest technologies to ensure the highest speeds in Ecuador. Nokia has had a long-standing partnership with CNT for over twenty five years and supplies solutions for mobile radio access network, IP/Optical and Fixed networks.

Martha Moncayo Guerrero, CEO CNT EP, commented, “Being the only public telco company in Ecuador and market leaders in offering hyper-converged services, we are prepared for the deployment of 5G networks to provide a new future for Ecuadorians. With Nokia, we will be able to present the benefits of this fifth generation technology and show their impact on healthcare, education and industry, for the social and productive development of the country.”

Ari Kynaslahti, head of technology and strategy at Nokia Mobile Networks, says, “We are proud to work on this ambitious network evolution plan together with CNT in Ecuador as its long-standing supplier and look forward to delivering compelling 5G experiences to enterprise, consumer and corporate businesses.”

