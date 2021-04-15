Mark Aue of 2degrees

Modernisation of 2degrees’ core network, which got underway in late 2020, includes the deployment of Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, Policy and NFVI solutions.

Work is now also underway to modernise 2degrees RAN network with products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. Auckland and Wellington will be the first locations to benefit. The commercial 5G services are expected to launch later in 2021.

The nationwide modernisation includes the replacement of existing 4G and 3G technology across 2degrees’ network. The CSP says that the network modernisation will enable it to double the capacity it currently offers to its 4G customers.

Mark Aue, chief executive, 2degrees, highlighted Ericsson’s global 5G leadership and track record as a reason for choosing the company as its sole 5G RAN partner. “Ericsson is rapidly expanding its New Zealand presence and I look forward to bringing our customers the technology that is underpinning the world’s best 5G networks across five continents, including two networks in Australia,” he says.

He adds, “Our launch will be well-timed and what we’re building today will be streets ahead of what any telco could deliver a year ago. In the past 18 months there have been significant advances in the 5G ecosystem and our 5G build is poised to capitalise on that. Ultimately 2degrees customers will benefit from mature and proven technology.

“We’re seeing increasing signs of how customers can benefit from 5G, including future network capacity and an increase in our ability to offer wireless broadband where it’s the best solution for the customer.”

Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, says the company is delighted to extend its partnership with 2degrees. “We’ve come to know 2degrees, its team and its ambitions well. It’s exciting to work with a challenger brand and a telco that is growing its market share. We’re excited to see the role 5G will play when our technology goes live later this year.”

He adds, “Ericsson is poised to play a significant role with 2degrees to support New Zealand’s transition to 5G. Together we will create the infrastructure to underpin forecasted economic and productivity benefits. We are investing in New Zealand and have local capability supplemented by global experts ready to enable the deployment of our world-leading infrastructure with 2degrees.”

