Louis Hall of Cerillion

Cerillion, an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced a new three-year contract with G4S Cash Solutions, the UK’s provider of cash management services, including secure cash transportation, ATM outsourcing solutions and outsourced till management.

G4S Cash Solutions is using Cerillion’s cloud-based recurring billing platform, Cerillion Skyline, to fully automate its customer billing and streamline its financial operations.

Cerillion Skyline takes away the complexity and overhead of running a subscription business by automating all billing, payments and renewals processes, accelerating cash flow without constraining business flexibility or compromising the customer experience. Following an in-depth evaluation process and comprehensive proof of concept, Skyline was selected due to its ability to meet G4S’s complex usage rating requirements and enterprise billing hierarchies with an out of the box solution.

“In order to meet the flexible requirements of our customers we needed a billing solution that could handle both complexity and flexibility to deliver accurate automated invoices that could transform our back office and we were delighted that Cerillion could provide a cloud-based solution that met our requirements” commented Jodie France, finance director, G4S Cash Solutions.

“Having worked collaboratively with Cerillion, Skyline has evolved to meet our demanding business needs. We are delighted to migrate to a system which will simplify processes internally whilst having absolute certainty of improved customer satisfaction” says Hollie Bland, revenue assurance manager, G4S Cash Solutions.

“The proof of concept we completed with Cerillion Skyline allowed us to successfully validate all our use cases and integration options, and the transition from PoC to live has been very straightforward.”

“The last year has brought the importance of automation into clear focus, with many companies now recognising it as the key to improved scalability, repeatability and business continuity,” added Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “We are delighted to be helping G4S to streamline their billing operations and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

