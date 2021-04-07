Pasi Toivanen of Nokia

Nokia announced that its Nokia AirFrame data centre solutions will be upgraded with the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to increase their compute capacity, faster data lanes and higher memory capacity.

As a result of Nokia and Intel’s close working partnership, the AirFrame products will be upgraded immediately following the availability of the latest processors.

Nokia’s AirFrame data centre is designed for running demanding virtualised and cloud-native software workloads in the 5G era. It supports network functionalities and addresses strict latency constraints in order to process huge data demands critical in delivering services with real-time responsiveness including applications and services at the edge.

The inclusion of the Intel Xeon Scalable Processors will provide faster speeds, superior data throughput and lower energy consumption to support Nokia’s 5G AirScale Cloud RAN and 5G Cloud Core solutions.

Leveraging Intel’s 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, Nokia AirFrame can better power Nokia’s AirScale all-in-cloud virtual RAN (vRAN) and 5G core solutions to meet the requirements demanded by 5G technologies. Nokia’s AirScale Cloud RAN virtualises radio functions to deliver ultra-low latency and high bit rates for demanding services, as well as providing the flexibility to deliver scalability, agility and operational efficiency to meet demand.

Nokia and Intel have a long-standing collaboration which highlights Nokia’s continued focus on the development of its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and leveraging the latest silicon chip design technologies and manufacturing capabilities.

Pasi Toivanen, head of edge cloud at Nokia, comments, “This partnership highlights our continued commitment to ensuring our 5G portfolio is underpinned by best-in-class technology. 5G networks need to support billions of devices and machines, and this massive increase in volume and scale means that existing infrastructure and components must evolve rapidly, adopting technologies and techniques to enable to deploy 5G networks quickly.”

Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager of Intel’s wireless access network division, says, “Transforming the network with technology innovations from the core to the edge enables the full potential of 5G. Through our continued collaboration with Nokia, AirFrame will take advantage of the enhanced capabilities offered by the latest generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors and our platform ingredients including Ethernet adapters and accelerators, giving operators a high performance and optimised solution that can scale across their network workloads from core to edge.”

