John Giere of Optiva

lifecell, an operator in Ukraine and part of the Turkcell Group, has signed a multi-year services renewal agreement with Optiva. The renewal allows lifecell to leverage Optiva’s revenue and customer management solution to rapidly launch new offerings, expand its markets, increase service levels and rollout 5G across multiple geographic locations in the future.

lifecell, which operates in one of the fastest-growing communications markets, serves a base of 8.1 million, three-month active customers, representing approximately 70% of Turkcell subsidiary revenues. The operator has partnered with Optiva since 2006, and its renewal provides for the enhancement of the Optiva Gold product offering for increased innovation, including new revenue streams and specific use cases that will support lifecell’s 5G journey.

“lifecell is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy in Ukraine. We will leverage Optiva’s monetisation and subscriber management solution and services to grow our business and capabilities to respond rapidly to market opportunities, increasing competitiveness and value across our multiple geographic locations,” says Alp Agcatas, CIO of lifecell.

“Optiva is pleased to renew and expand our relationship with lifecell and the Turkcell Group,” says John Giere, president and CEO of Optiva. “Our partnership demonstrates the value of unlocking its full business potential and implementing strategies that promote long-term success, agile innovation and profitable growth for the organisation.”

