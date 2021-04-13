Glo Gordon of MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software, a global provider of 5G monetisation, announced that Liberty Latin America has selected MATRIXX Digital Commerce as part of their digital evolution to 5G in the Caribbean and Latin America, bringing more choice, transparency and responsiveness to their residential and enterprise customers.

MATRIXX is a real-time digital platform providing customers with full visibility into their accounts, services and spending at all times directly through a mobile app or customer portal. With MATRIXX, customers will have a simpler, more transparent experience in how they buy and use services such as broadband, video, telephony and mobile services, including triple-play and quad-play offerings.

They can easily buy, change or cancel services through digital channels without going to a store or calling a call centre. Customers can add, change and/or exchange services on demand, and tailor their services to their specific needs.

“To support our expansion, we are transforming our IT infrastructure to improve customer experience and digital engagement as we evolve our 5G offering in Puerto Rico,” says Christine Weber, CIO and interim CTO, Liberty Latin America. “We chose MATRIXX as the centralised digital commerce platform that will give us the responsiveness to engage with our customers in real-time, and the agility to develop and scale valuable new offerings across residential and commercial markets.”

The MATRIXX deployment will initially focus on Liberty Latin America’s mobile offering in Puerto Rico as the company continues to enrich the 5G offering to the delight of their customers. Liberty Latin America chose MATRIXX for its speed of deployment, commercial agility, and its focus on 5G and omnichannel support.

Leveraging MATRIXX, Liberty Latin America is creating the integrated provider through its Liberty Puerto Rico brand by delivering added value to its customers with expanded product offerings, more resilient infrastructure and developing the foundation to offer more advanced 5G services.

“We are excited to be partnering with Liberty Latin America as they enhance their customer offerings and evolve to 5G,” says Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “We look forward to providing a digital platform that enables Liberty Latin America to transform customer experience and exceed their customers’ expectations.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus