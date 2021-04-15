Liberty Global, a converged video, broadband and communications company, is to trial Teleste’s Distributed Access Architecture to support their GIGAbit network. The aim is for customers to benefit from increased reliability and capacity through the new DOCSIS technology.

Already used successfully in Coventry and Warrington in the UK, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) is now being rolled out in Baguley, UK. DAA is a new way of building DOCSIS networks and is being trialed to allow the Data Core and Edge Devices to bring data and video services to Liberty Global customers in a real operational environment at speeds of over 1Gbps.

Teleste has worked closely with the engineering teams of both Liberty and Virgin Media over the last 12 months to fully integrate the technology which is designed to improve the performance of Liberty Global’s Access network, the network used in the last mile between technical facilities and customers’ homes which will provide customers with a more reliable service and better experience.

It also delivers more capacity efficiency, allowing Liberty Global to continually deliver wide-scale Gigabit speeds quickly and more cost effectively. It is powered by CIN (Converged Interconnect Network) technology which digitises the Access network, and will replace traditional analogue transmission in this space. This CIN will also support growing B2B services, mobile backhaul and 5G, and is a key enabler in LG’s Fixed Mobile Convergence journey.

DAA is at the foundation of building Liberty Global’s GIGAbit network and by working with Teleste, Liberty Global can increase the capacity and quality of their DOCSIS network, bringing faster connections to their customers. DAA is one of the key technologies enabling the building of Liberty Global’s GIGAbit network.

“In today’s rapidly changing competitive landscape, it is vital that Liberty Global continues to deploy new and innovative solutions to ensure network continuity and ever increasing bandwidth capacity for our customers. We are pleased to be working with Teleste in our deployment of Distributed Access Architecture, they have enabled us to continue to be at the forefront of network development,” says Colin Buechner, chief network officer, Liberty Global.

“Teleste is proud to support Liberty Global with their first European deployment of Distributed Access Architecture. After working closely with Virgin Media and its partners over the last year, it is satisfying to see this new technology successfully deployed and providing new opportunities and bandwidth within the existing HFC Network,” says Hanno Narjus, senior VP Teleste Networks.

