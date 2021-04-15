ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, together with Beeline, operator in Uzbekistan of VEON Group, has deployed the virtualised SDM (Subscriber Data Management) platform in Uzbekistan.

This marks an important step in digital operation for Beeline to satisfy one third its local users with a better user experience.

By virtue of the virtualised SDM platform, ZTE has helped Beeline improve the network performance while reducing the overall OPEX costs by 60%. At the same time, the network reliability has increased to 99.9999%, thus ensuring the security and reliability of user data.

As the user data management centre of the mobile network, the vSDM platform can manage 2G, 3G, 4G LTE network and EIR (Equipment Identity Register) to flexibly meet such requirements as integrated development of multiple networks and high-capacity data maintenance. In addition, this platform also meets Beeline’s needs for 5G evolution.

During vSDM platform deployment, ZTE iEPMS (Intelligent Engineering Project Management System) has been employed for the full-process professional management of key benchmarks, such as equipment arrival, installation and debugging, first call connection, PAT test and network cutover, to guarantee efficient network deployment.

Despite various risks brought by COVID-19, ZTE, backed up with its innovative cloud delivery mode, has adopted its advanced intelligent network deployment tools to efficiently complete the equipment inspection, automatic cloud platform commissioning, automatic NE deployment and O&M support. Eventually, the company has successfully constructed the vSDM platform in Uzbekistan.

As a provider of digital network deployment, ZTE has been committed to providing customers with network deployment experience. Moving forward, ZTE will work with Beeline further to achieve better service innovation and growth through digital operation.

