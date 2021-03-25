Telco Systems, a provider of Network Edge solutions for communications infrastructure and service management, today announced that PCCW Global has selected Telco Systems’ NFVTime uCPE solution to enrich its managed SD-WAN service portfolio and VNF-based service offerings.

PCCW Global is a global telecommunications carrier, providing scalable, reliable and cost-effective software-defined networking solutions to multinational enterprises and communication service providers.

PCCW Global will use Telco Systems’ NFVTime uCPE solution to offer managed SD-WAN, router and firewall services through its global network of nearly 200 wholesale partners operating in over 160 countries. NFVTime will provide PCCW Global with a complete environment for quick service deployments, centralised management and ongoing orchestration of virtualised network functions (VNFs) running on a diverse range of white box devices.

NFVTime features zero touch provisioning that ensures all new white box devices and third party VNFs are configured, up-to-date and fully operational within minutes. With a rapid BYOD onboarding process for any white box, PCCW Global will be able to select devices based on the local availability, reducing the time to activation. For PCCW Global, this will ensure diversity in sourcing, lowering overall costs and improving performance over time.

“We are excited about the expansion of our SD-WAN services to include uCPE and NFV technologies and the benefits they will bring to our users,” says Jordick Wong, senior vice president of innovation, planning and procurement at PCCW Global. “Our service already brings a true end-to-end managed global SD-WAN solution that is fully supported by our international network.”

“We are proud to welcome PCCW Global as a new customer and provide the technology innovation for its ambitious strategic plans for rolling out NFV services across its international operations,” explained Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems. “We are confident that as we continue to develop industry leading virtualised edge solutions, we will further enable PCCW Global to deliver additional innovative services for connectivity, edge computing and 5G applications.”

In addition, Telco Systems reports that the analyst firm STL Partners recently recognised the company as one of the top Edge computing companies to watch in 2021. Telco Systems was recognised by STL Partners for its NFVTime uCPE solution for allowing service providers to rapidly deploy scalable and customised VNF services from the Network Edge.

Telco Systems is a provider of Network Edge solutions for managing communications infrastructure and services. The company’s product portfolio includes carrier Ethernet, MPLS-based demarcation and aggregation, NFV, uCPE, 5G and IoT solutions.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus