Virgin Media Business and Infinera have deployed Infinera’s XTM Series on Virgin Media’s Virgin Infinity Ring, a high-capacity optical network connecting major data centres throughout Dublin, Ireland.

The XTM Series provides Virgin Media Business with faster deployment speeds and higher metro aggregation capacity, delivering highly secure and extremely fast services to Virgin Media Business’ customers in the financial, healthcare, and government sectors.

By deploying Infinera’s XTM Series on Virgin Media Business’ Dublin metro network, data centre operators are now able to connect sites with 10 gigabits per second (10G) and 100G protected services on a dedicated network ring, bolstering capacity for end users.

The XTM Series provides a high level of disaggregation enabling a pay-as-you-grow architecture and high scalability without stranded capacity or chassis slots.

Aidan D’Arcy, director of business, Virgin Media Ireland says, “The Infinity Ring provides the most available and reliable network service in Dublin, and is the backbone of its critical financial, medical, and government services. With Infinera’s XTM Series on our network, we benefit from a solution that provides highly resilient capacity to enhance our product offerings while lowering our network cost, a savings that we can pass on to our customers.”

“The XTM Series continues to gain momentum throughout Virgin Media Business’ international networks for its ability to deliver on scale, high capacity, and ease of installment and deployment of services for their customers,” adds Nick Walden, senior vice president, worldwide sales at Infinera. “Virgin Media Business’ Infinity Ring network underscores the value the XTM Series can deliver in demanding data centre environments.”

