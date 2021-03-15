Nokia announced that it has been selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. to deliver a 4G/LTE Field Area Network (FAN) solution for its latest LNG-fueled car carrier ‘Century Highway Green’.

The IP/MPLS-based network, will provide ’K’ LINE with a FAN environment that delivers high-speed, secure, encrypted wireless communications between ship and shore. It will enable application of a range of new efficient digital services such as CCTV and high-speed data transfer for remote monitoring of onload/offload work and remote visual inspection of machinery when the vessel is in port in Japan or overseas.

Hiroshi Uchida, head of AI digitalisation strategy group, ‘K’LINE, says, “Working with Nokia, we plan to accelerate the development and utilisation of advanced digital technologies that enable safer, world-class shipping services. With the Nokia 4G/LTE network, we will be able to communicate more effectively during berthing, using the same sophisticated technology as available on land. This creates the capability to deliver improved operational performance, skills transfer and safety management.”

Donny Janssens, head of customer team, Nokia Enterprise Japan, says, “Through deployment of the field area network, we’re helping ‘K’ LINE not only to enhance operational efficiency and industrial safety but also to advance its digital transformation. This is the first Nokia 4G/LTE FAN deployment in Japan, bringing it to a new market following its successful deployment in mining sites, electric grids and ports worldwide.”

The solution comprises the Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm LTE router for on-board installation, as well as the Nokia 7705 SAR-8 for use onshore. This router pairing supports video and data transfer from the ship’s onboard CCTV and IT systems over LTE connections when in port. This FAN solution will enable ‘K’ LINE to closely monitor loading and unloading in real time, and to significantly reduce time needed for large file exchange during port calls.

All data is protected by Nokia’s Network Group Encryption (NGE). This encrypted communication technology protects MPLS services with minimal overhead and ensures a high level of security and quality of service without any degradation of LTE link performance.

The domestic communication lines will be provided by KDDI Corporation and the system integration will be provided by KCCS Mobile Engineering Co., Ltd. Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 1,500 customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe.

Enterprises across industries are leveraging decades of Nokia experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks on the planet. Nokia has the private wireless space with many verticals and now has over 260 large enterprise customers deploying it around the world, of which over 40 incorporate 5G.

