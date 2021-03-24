Faiq Khan of Infovista

Ooredoo Telecom is accelerating its 5G network deployment in Kuwait using the Infovista radio planning portfolio to upgrade more than 2,500 sites across the country.

Ooredoo Kuwait is a long-standing partner of Infovista, having previously used the TEMS Network Testing Portfolio to help it optimise mobile network quality and application performance by measuring end user experience.

As part of the newly extended relationship, Ooredoo Kuwait is deploying the Infovista Planet solution as a single network planning tool across its business, for collaboration, continuity, and efficiency. Planet leverages crowdsourced datasets, including a large volume of social media data, for traffic map creation to help Ooredoo Kuwait reach an unmatched level of accuracy when it comes to precise planning for densification to meet the needs of its customers across the country.

In the context of 5G, in mid of 2018 Ooredoo Kuwait was one of the first operators to do a pre-commercial 5G launch, which was followed by the international 5G video call in the MENA region between Ooredoo Kuwait and Ooredoo Qatar. Ooredoo Kuwait is also the operator in the country, and in the Middle East to deploy Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) to fast track the deployment of its 5G network.

Essa Haider, director of network planning & design, Ooredoo Kuwait, says, “The Infovista Planet solution will support Ooredoo Kuwait across our 5G planning and deployment phase allowing us to reduce time to market along with optimising our 5G site investment. Our relationship with Infovista spans many years and this expansion is based on the technical strength of the solution and Infovista’s long term vision towards a full network automation lifecycle solution which we strongly support.”

Faiq Khan, managing director, East Europe, Asia and Africa at Infovista, says, “We are pleased to extend our relationship with the Ooredoo Kuwait to assist in delivering a streamlined 5G rollout and looking forward to collaborating in the future to deliver the automation needed to power its next generation 5G use cases.”

