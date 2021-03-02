Gary Waite of Sim Local

Sim Local officially announces its partnership with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a global provider in eSIM management. Sim Local, who specialise in eSIM technology, will provide a complete end-to-end eSIM service via G+D’s AirOn Platform.

This aims to enable rapid entry for mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to the eSIM marketplace in a fast, cost-effective way with minimal integration requirements.

Shipments of eSIM-based devices will reach almost two billion units by 2025, mainly driven by smartphones and enterprise IoT devices. As the demand for eSIM accelerates, G+D and Sim Local’s partnership offers simplified integration and a full eSIM solution for small- to medium-sized operators, through an accessible commercial model.

Forming Sim Local’s largest eSIM partnership to date, the company will be able to provide the core capability operators need to offer eSIM services through online or physical retail. G+D’s Subscription Manager Data Preparation (SM-DP+) service generates eSIM profiles and maintains each operator’s virtual warehouse separately and securely.

Sim Local’s UNITE platform provides a complete end-to-end eSIM solution for a truly seamless user-experience, with an unrivalled back-end management and reporting suite to match. By partnering with G+D, Sim Local can get operators eSIM ready in a matter of weeks rather than months, with the option of a whole range of value-added services including eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer).

Gary Waite, head of eSIM strategy at Sim Local, comments, “eSIM is a revolutionary technology and it’s coming to market quickly. G+D and Sim Local working together is a powerful combination, and through that collaboration we’ll provide compelling and cost-effective solutions for MNOs and MVNOs who want to be ready for eSIM in a very short timeframe.”

“The gratifying partnership with Sim Local is further proof that eSIM technology has reached the mass market,” says Bernd Muller, global vice president, head of technology, solutions and strategy, trusted connected devices Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH.

“Here, efficiency and convenience are the key factors to achieving long-term success. Our AirOn Platform is designed to address these issues specifically. We are delighted to be breaking ground in this area with Sim Local and to be able to respond to customer needs even better than before”.

