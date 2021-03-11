Mallik Rao of Telefonica Germany/O2

MATRIXX Software, a provider in 5G monetisation solutions, announced they have been selected by Telefonica Germany/O 2 as their monetisation partner in the setup of its new, lean IT architecture.

Telefonica Germany/O 2 will deploy the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform, including its Cloud Native CCS, for 4G/5G/Fixed monetisation of consumer and enterprise services.

“The MATRIXX solution provides Telefonica Germany/O 2 with a modern, configurable and cloud native charging platform especially for our future 5G standalone network, which supports us to further improve customer experience, go-to-market faster and reduce our IT operating costs,” says Mallik Rao, CTIO, Telefonica Germany/O 2 .

After a rigorous evaluation of multiple vendors, MATRIXX was chosen because of its unique product-led approach that provides a rich set of flexible features that can be tailored by Telefonica Germany/O 2 so it can quickly concept and launch new service offerings. MATRIXX also demonstrated the most cutting-edge 5G-ready technology ensuring a future-proof solution as 5G adoption rates surge over the coming years.

Telefonica Germany/O 2 is moving to quickly stand up a new IT architecture leveraging advanced web scale technologies and solutions. MATRIXX was architected from inception with open APIs so that it easily integrates into 4G, 5G and fixed network elements and supporting IT applications. Once deployed, the new IT stack will serve as the modern architecture to replace their legacy charging and monetisation systems.

Glo Gordon, MATRIXX CEO comments, “Telefonica Germany/O 2 is forging the way with a next-generation architecture to transform business agility and deliver a step-change in digital experience as they prepare for 5G evolution. We are honoured to be a part of that effort.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus