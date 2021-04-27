Infinera reports that WPD Telecoms, Western Power Distribution’s telecoms division, has selected Infinera’s XTM Series metro optical platform for its high-capacity network. This is designed to enable delivery of next-generation high-speed services to its customers across South West England.

WPD Telecoms offers a diverse range of connectivity and colocation services throughout South West England, South Wales, and the Midlands. Leveraging Infinera’s XTM solution, WPD Telecoms is currently rolling out new optical infrastructure to build an advanced 100G/200G optical transport network, positioning the company for a smooth transition to the latest generation of 400G pluggable optical technology.

WPD Telecoms’ new network enables the company to meet the increasing demand for optical and packet-based high-speed services. With Infinera’s XTM solution, WPD Telecoms is equipped with a compact, flexible, and efficient platform that is flexible grid-ready and features Raman amplification to overcome long spans, providing efficiency on its network footprint. Once deployed, WPD Telecoms can offer customers new and reliable 10G, 100G, and 200G connectivity services.

“WPD Telecoms invests in the latest leading-edge technology. That is why we selected Infinera’s XTM Series for this major new network,” says Richard Slane, WPD Telecoms commercial manager. “We have always found that Infinera’s metro and regional solutions have provided the capacity and functionality we’ve needed, while also being easy to use and very power efficient. We are confident the XTM will provide our network with the capacity required now and will scale easily to 400G when we’re ready.”

“Enhancing WPD Telecoms’ network with Infinera’s latest XTM Series will enable the company to continue offering its customers reliable, high-capacity, low-latency bandwidth using the latest technology in the industry,” says Nick Walden, senior vice president, sales at Infinera. “WPD Telecoms’ longstanding relationship with Infinera and its ongoing selection of Infinera’s metro and regional solutions underscore the value Infinera’s platforms deliver to network operators.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus