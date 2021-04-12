Erez Antebi of Allot

DISH Network Corporation has reportedly chosen Allot Ltd., a global provider of network intelligence and Security as a Service (SECaaS) solutions, to provide end-to-end User Plane Protection (UPP) against DDoS and botnet attacks on the United States’ cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network.

In addition, DISH will partner with Allot to provide cybersecurity threat protection services for its consumer, MVNO and SMB customers. This protection will cover DISH’s 5G network and off-network activities against cyberattacks such as malware, viruses, ransomware and phishing attacks.

“We are thrilled that DISH chose to partner with Allot to help secure its innovative 5G network,” says Erez Antebi, CEO of Allot. “With a distributed core architecture, DISH’s 5G network will be able to rapidly respond and adapt to ever-evolving cybersecurity threats. We look forward to supporting DISH’s deployment of the most secure, open 5G network.”

“DISH is deploying a first-of-its-kind, standalone 5G network that is free from the security limitations of traditional 2G, 3G and 4G technologies,” comments Marc Rouanne, chief network officer at DISH. “As we develop our 5G network from the ground up, we need security partners to become ingrained in our network and secure us against attack well before a threat occurs. Allot brings the capabilities we need with solutions designed to protect our network and its customers from a wide range of cyberattacks.”

With Allot’s network intelligence and security solutions, DISH’s 5G network will be optimally equipped to continually evolve its security posture and enable the network to automatically serve, act and adapt.

