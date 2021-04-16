HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company, is expanding its strategic global collaboration with Intel. The aim is to empower clients worldwide to accelerate their digital transformation strategy with SAP® platforms and solutions.

The combination of HCL’s SAP services and solutions and deep domain knowledge with Intel’s technology and architecture expertise gives organisations the building blocks to deploy transformational solutions faster and with greater success.

HCL and Intel’s extended collaboration will enable organisations to maximise the business value of their SAP deployments. HCL and Intel will create joint industry reference architectures that they will bring to market together, along with vertical-specific solutions to support key use cases. Initially, the collaboration will focus on the telecom sector, with plans for expansion to manufacturing and healthcare use cases in the future.

The joint industry reference architectures will be based on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), enabling organisations to benefit from the scalability of microservices-based applications in cloud environments. This also brings together the value of both SAP and non-SAP applications, along with connectivity to back-office processes, helping to simplify transformation and build more intelligent enterprises for the digital economy.

In addition, through leveraging Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® Optane Persistent Memory that are optimised for SAP HANA, organisations can accelerate the transformative impact of data to unleash greater value from AI/Machine Learning and IoT initiatives.

