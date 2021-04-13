Sven Sellmann of TUV Rheinland

As the testing service provider, TUV Rheinland can now offer its customers decisive advantages in the global market launch of their products in accordance with the 3GPP standard as part of its cooperation with Ericsson, the provider of mobile communications infrastructure for service providers.

The basis for this is the Ericsson Device Hub (EDH) ecosystem, in which Ericsson and TUV Rheinland offer manufacturers of wireless and telecommunications products all services related to the global market launch, thus making a decisive contribution to reducing the previous complexity of product launch and marketing on the part of product providers. The cooperation between the two companies on the EDH was agreed in October last year. Recently, the EDH has been activated and can be used by customers.

“This cooperation with Ericsson, as one of the largest mobile technology providers in the world, is an important further development of our previous wireless / IoT services for our company. This is especially true with regard to the mobile telecommunications industry and all related industries.

This includes, for example, companies in the field of Connected Vehicles, Industry 4.0, and those dealing with the topic of Smart City. With reference to the new telecommunications standard 5G and the increasing spread of this technology in all areas of life and industries, this cooperation perfectly complements our wireless /IoT offering,” says Sven Sellmann, regional sales manager Europe, business stream products at TUV Rheinland.

Leandro Montesdeoca-Henriquez, head of device and network testing, Ericsson, “We are pleased about the good cooperation with the certification experts from TUV Rheinland to bring together the best of two worlds. The Ericsson Device Hub is a one-stop shop for mobile broadband communication-based devices across the ecosystem. The ecosystem goes far beyond smartphones. It also includes devices for mission critical and for industry 4.00, as Ericsson will show at Hannover Messe next week.”

One-stop-shop service provider for wireless communication technologies

As a global testing service provider, TUV Rheinland offers its mobile communications and wireless customers end-to-end solutions that provide all regulatory and technological testing and certification of their products from a single source, enabling manufacturers to enter the market seamlessly on a global scale.

As part of the cooperation with Ericsson and its Global Device Ecosystem, device testing in different network modulations according to 3GPP standards is now also possible for TUV Rheinland customers. Thus, the products ensure a high quality of service even in different network environments as well as seamless interaction with 4G and 5G network environments.

Free use of the EDH in 2021

Enrollment in and use of the EDH ecosystem is free of charge this year. “With this very attractive framework for 2021, we want to make it easier for our customers to access the EDH so that they can benefit from the advantages of the Ericsson Device Hub as early as possible,” adds TUV Rheinland expert Sven Sellmann. For more information on the EDH Click here.

