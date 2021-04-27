Amdocs a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, reports that M1 Ltd, a digital network operator in Singapore, has selected its Openet charging and data management products. The aim is to accelerate the digital transformation programs on Microsoft Azure.

The Amdocs Openet cloud-native solution will support M1’s hyper-personalised offerings by enabling M1 to offer, manage and monetise a wide range of digital and 5G services. Additionally, Amdocs will also provide the real-time usage data for M1’s customers to further tailor their digital experience.

“To remain competitive, it is imperative for M1 to increase our relevance to our customers and redefine customer experience. Our new brand identity, supported by a full digital transformation is a testament of our commitment to our customers and innovation,” says Nathan Bell, chief digital officer at M1 Limited. “With the help of our partners, we are focused on future proofing our technology infrastructure to advance Singapore’s digital economy while delivering real value to our customers.”

“Leveraging Microsoft Azure for M1’s digital transformation, we are honoured to partner with them to accelerate their journey to the cloud. With Amdocs Openet charging and data management products, M1 will be able to harness the power of 5G by managing and monetising a wide range of digital and 5G services and bring new experiences to life for its customers. We look forward to working with M1 on their transformation journey,” says Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology at Amdocs.

Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president, Azure for Operators at Microsoft Corp. adds, “Through our work with Amdocs, we aim to develop and deliver services to accelerate CSPs’ transformation to the cloud. Together with Amdocs Openet solutions, M1 will gain access to a cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital services that will give them faster time to market and higher agility to meet the evolving needs of customers.”

