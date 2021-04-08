Tamas Banyai of Epic

Ericsson has been selected by Epic as their exclusive 5G radio access network (RAN) provider, bringing the wide-reaching benefits of 5G to Malta. As part of the new partnership, Epic will use Ericsson’s technology leadership to fully modernise their existing network.

RAN products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and Ericsson Antenna System will be deployed in Epic’s network as part of a smooth, fast, and cost-effective shift to 5G that will accelerate the digital transformation of Maltese society.

Ericsson RAN portfolio also includes Massive MIMO technology, which enables communication service providers to capitalise on mid-band 5G spectrum. And with a unique approach to energy optimisation, Ericsson’s radios and basebands will also improve the carbon footprint of Epic’s current network, contributing to significant energy savings.

Tamas Banyai, CEO of Epic, says, “Partnering with Ericsson will help Epic deliver on its ‘Great Network’ promise to our customers. The full modernisation of our radio network and the deployment of the latest 5G technology means that our customers throughout the country can expect significant improvements in mobile connectivity with higher speeds and lower latency for streaming along with a whole new world of future applications.

We continue building the best network in Malta to help our customers unlock their full potential. Our promise to our customers is to bring together a state-of-the-art network with great value. In utilising Ericsson’s best-in-class 5G technology, we believe we can do just that.”

Emanuele Iannetti, president of South East Mediterranean, Ericsson, says, “Τhe power of transformative technologies such as 5G are paving a path to a new digital future. Our partnership with Epic will deliver on that promise and enable an ecosystem of possibilities. Gaining market share across Europe, we are pleased to work with Epic on 5G technology as their new network infrastructure partner, contributing to boost economic recovery and empowering new services and use cases for consumers, enterprises and society at large.”

With the Epic Malta deal, Ericsson now has 135 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with operators, of which 77 are publicly announced 5G deals, including 83 live 5G networks in 41 countries.

