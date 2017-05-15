Nice France

TM Forum Live! (May 15-18, 2017) is well known for its Catalyst projects, involving communication and digital service providers plus an ecosystem of partners in rapid-fire, proof-of-concept projects.

These teams service providers, technology companies and enterprises together to create innovative, commercially viable prototypes of new digital services and business models that address today’s most pressing business, operational and IT challenges. This year is no exception as Amdocs is one of a number of software and services providers to communications and media companies to be featured in two proof-of-concept Catalyst projects.

Amdocs, a provider in customer experience management for service providers, has announced two Catalyst Projects, with support from global services providers, Bell Canada and Orange Group & NTT which demonstrate:

how AI can dynamically shape application behaviour based on the real-time sentiment of the user

how the creation of a new service provider business platform for secured smart services will improve the quality of life for citizens.



Sentimental applications

The Sentimental Applications Catalyst project is championed by Bell Canada partners including Amdocs, BeyondVerbal, CallVU and Microsoft. It demonstrates how artificial intelligence can dynamically shape application behaviour based on the real-time sentiment of the user interacting with the system.

The Catalyst will enable new engagement modes for improved first call resolution rates, including automated topic detection and categorisation (reduced clicks) and visual IVRs for whiteboard sessions between interacting parties.

The contribution to this Catalyst from Amdocs includes a combination of Synonym, Semantic and Sentiment (S3) analysis, key to understanding the customer’s needs. Using word-webs and Natural Languages Processing (NLP), this analysis paves the way for synonym and semantic understanding, allowing users to interact with applications using spoken languages rather than mere keywords, with the applications mimicking a human’s cognitive capabilities.

Amdocs will develop cognitive Open APIs so service providers can offer real-time, dynamic next best action and offers, and recommend actions that are most suited to the customer’s persona and emotional state.

Connected citizen: Life in a green, clean, smart city

This Catalyst project focuses on the creation of a new service provider business platform for delivering innovative and secured smart services to improve the quality of life and safety. It is championed by Orange Group and NTT, in collaboration with Symantec, BearingPoint and ESRI.

The involvement of Amdocs’ here is in its advanced Revenue Guard analytical and cyber-fraud capabilities, which address some of the key challenges of a smart life/IoT ecosystem, such as verifying a subscriber’s identity and preventing possible equipment theft, unauthorised usage and unauthorised access. The Catalyst participants have already demonstrated a fully functioning prototype of a comprehensive and easy-to-use IoT digital service on a single platform.

All Catalyst participants will be showcasing their proof-of-concept projects in the Innovation Zone at TM Forum Live! in Nice, France (May 15-18, 2017).

