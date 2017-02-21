Bob Schassler of Nuance Mobile

Nuance Communications, Inc. has launched Nuance Loop, an artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics-powered marketing platform for pre-paid mobile operators that aims to deliver new and incremental revenue streams.

Mobile operators face increasing pressure on traditional revenue sources from competitors, regulation and over-the-top (OTT) providers, making secure, sustainable, significant revenue streams a strategic priority.

According to a recent telecommunications report from Deloitte, carriers need to transform their revenue opportunity through data and voice services that are high quality, while managing capital allocation, and investing in new technologies and innovations to achieve this.

Nuance Loop reportedly gives operators the ability to reduce churn and increase average revenue per user (ARPU) from a common, continuously optimising service platform. Loop is offered as a managed service under a revenue share model that eliminates CapEx and associated maintenance costs for the operator.

Loop can also be integrated with Nuance’s Omni-Channel Engagement Platform for customer acquisition and customer care solutions.

It offers personalised, revenue-generating services to pre-paid subscribers across mobile advertising, mobile messaging and mobile financial services. The platform continuously analyses offer conversion rates, subscriber profiles, content usage, and network activity, in order to more accurately create and place offers that are tailored and relevant to each subscriber.

Nuance Loop ensures no opportunity is wasted by engaging pre-paid subscribers across the entire network – voice, text, USSD, browser or app – and deciding what to offer, when, and how, based on subscriber context, profile, and usage history. For example:

A zero-balance prepaid subscriber may qualify for an airtime loan to ensure continued service until their next top-up;

Someone often downloading health and fitness apps may be interested in subscribing to clean recipe content;

A user running low on high-speed data may appreciate a personalised data pack tailored to their usage; or,

A prepaid customer may be better served by being upgraded to a new postpaid subscription.

Loop determines, offers and fulfills the best offer for each customer, at the right time, and over the right channel.

“We’ve seen through the global adoption of our subscriber revenue offerings that mobile operators are in a unique position to drive additional revenues through high-value services that keep subscribers connected, informed, and entertained,” said Bob Schassler, executive vice president and general manager, Nuance Mobile.

“As such, we’ve architected Nuance Loop to give service providers the ability to deliver the right marketing and service offers at the right time – increasing their offer conversion and new revenue opportunities, and improving customer loyalty across the pre-paid subscriber base.”

Nuance Loop is available globally, and is currently deployed across North America, Latin and Central America, India, Southeast Asia, EMEA, and Australia, generating hundreds of millions of dollars a year in incremental, high margin revenue for its customers.

