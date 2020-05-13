Netcracker Technology is working with Microsoft to offer its digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration applications on Microsoft Azure. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based solution provider is collaborating with Microsoft to integrate Azure Machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) services with Netcracker’s Advanced Analytics.

The aim is to add intelligent contextual decisioning and recommendations to enable more personalised customer engagements. Service providers around the world will benefit from the ability to innovate faster with cloud scale and agility.

Netcracker has also integrated a number of Microsoft business applications (such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft OneDrive) into its digital marketplace for service providers, including Bechtle, one of IT providers with 75 system integrators in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and 24 e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries.

From Netcracker Digital Marketplace, available from any cloud platform including Microsoft Azure, service providers and IT system integrators can create high-value digital service bundles for their customers through a unified and automated e-commerce platform. The Digital Marketplace combines service provider offerings, together with those from third parties such as Microsoft, into a streamlined digital user experience.

“Bechtle welcomes the collaboration between Microsoft and Netcracker as we evolve our portfolio of digital cloud services,” says Ulrich Baisch, CIO at Bechtle AG. “Both companies are key contributors to our cloud business, and we look forward to their continued support as we expand our digital B2B applications through Netcracker’s Digital Marketplace.”

“By running Netcracker’s Digital BSS/OSS on Microsoft Azure, telco service providers will gain a significant advantage in agility and cost efficiency to meet the demanding needs of new dynamic services,” says Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. “We are delighted to be working with Microsoft to help our customers bring to market new and innovative services with a powerful AI-driven user experience.”

“As telco service providers transform their operations and business environments to the cloud, the public cloud can bring many advantages including speed to market,” comments Bob De Haven, GM media and communications industry at Microsoft Corp. “By integrating Netcracker’s cloud-native IT applications with Microsoft Azure, our mutual customers can deliver digital services faster with on-demand scaling and cloud economics.”

