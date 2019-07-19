Gary Bunney, MDS Global

BSS provider MDS Global has been acquired by Volaris Group, the operating group of Constellation Software, in a twelfth acquisition by the company in the Communications and Media vertical.

Originally established in 1987 as part of Martin Dawes Telecommunications , an early UK mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), MDS Global started as an in-house billing system. When MDT was sold to BT Cellnet in 1999, MDS Global was spun-out as a stand-alone business.

The company provides revenue management, business assurance, and analytics software to telecommunications service providers, including British Telecom, Telefonica O2, eir, ACN Europe, Telia, Post Office UK, TalkTalk and ID Mobile. More recently, MDS Global signed deals with Parlem in Spain and VADSA in Mexico, signalling a planned expansion into new global regions.

Gary Bunney, who remains as chief executive of MDS Global, said: “We are very excited by this acquisition. As part of the Volaris family of companies, we can further invest in, and grow, our business. We are now part of a larger network of like-minded organizations dedicated to delivering world-class solutions in very specific and focused industries. This will allow us to scale more rapidly beyond our historical base in the UK and Europe to address the needs of new disruptive MVNO’s, IoT providers, and next-generation B2B operators across the globe.”

David Nyland, the portfolio leader and president of the Media & Communications vertical at Volaris, added: “We are particularly impressed with how MDS Global’s managed services capabilities have evolved over years, into being the trusted billing platform for major tier one operators. We look forward to assisting MDS Global in growing their cloud-based BSS-as-a-service offering, which enables disruptive operators to launch and monetise personalised customer, enterprise and IoT configurable services.”