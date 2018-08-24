Niall Norton of Openet

VoltDB, the enterprise-class database that powers real-time intelligent decisions on streaming data, announced new platform updates to support fast data strategies as telcos and other industries prepare for the transition to 5G.

With the immense increase in throughput and data volume that 5G is promising, the need for real-time data analytics is essential for organisations to capitalise on 5G networks when it comes to the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), network slicing and more. VoltDB says that it is the only existing technology that can support the scale and speed 5G promises, reportedly surpassing current NoSQL technologies such as Redis.

In addition to providing lower latencies and supporting higher throughput with 5G, telcos will also have to manage an unprecedented increase in data traffic from smartphones and signaling from notifications and connected devices. With 5G speeds expected to be 1,000 to a reported unlimited times faster than 4G LTE and the need to connect more than 50 billion devices, the industry will see more data than ever before.

Telcos that want to win the 5G race will need to move from just network coverage to real-time subscriber interaction. In order to deliver the Quality of Service (QoS) and responsive network management customers expect, they will need a real-time decisioning engine that can analyse call, usage and billing data, monitor policy, and maximise the value of 5G applications.

VoltDB’s proven low-latency support for complex real-time decisions empowers providers with the following benefits:

Unparalleled high performance with sub millisecond response times: A distributed scale-out architecture enables fast analytics at the edge to meet anticipated QoS metrics dictated by 5G data speeds. More accurate business decisions, every time: Guaranteed ACID compliance ensures the most consistent and accurate data for critical decision making. Reduced total cost of ownership (TCO): Dynamic service delivery leading to high agility and reduced TCO. VoltDB is cloud native, so real-time applications can run smoothly in the cloud.

In their 5G pursuits, the telco providers are looking beyond NoSQL databases and starting proof-of-concepts with VoltDB for its superior scalability, ease of management and ultimately lower TCO. VoltDB now offers numerous open source support packages to accommodate the surge in 5G, and the company has seen its open source usage increase by 3,000% since January 2018.

“Telcos now have a much better understanding of what 5G is and the urgent need for scalability. The ability to partition cells and provide different quality of services has great potential for IoT, which happens to be a big part of 5G,” said Niall Norton, CEO at Openet.

“Openet has a pedigree in deploying distributed virtualised software for telecoms at scale and recognises VoltDB as the only database in the market that can help reduce the total cost of ownership for our solutions and scale to meet the escalating demands of 5G.”

VoltDB is designed to handle the real-time decisioning required by 5G as well as other applications in Ad Tech, financial services, gaming, IoT, machine learning and more.

