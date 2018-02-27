Thomas Pasquet, Ogury

With the launch today of Active Insights, Ogury has introduced what it describes as a complete app ecosystem intelligence system. For mobile operators – and any other type of app publishers – this means user habits, consumption and preferences can be tracked, critically providing insight into where users go to next, writes George Malim.

Ogury, which was established almost four years ago, is already integrated with thousands of apps. Ogury collects data, after explicit user consent, at large scale, including raw signals from Android mobile devices. Ogury’s machine learning engine then interprets these signals and generates unique, high-quality mobile user and journey data. This data fuels Ogury’s suites of solutions: Ogury for Brands and Ogury for Apps to drive unmatched business results.

Today, Ogury has access to more than 400 million mobile user profiles in 120 countries has in excess of 700 clients.

Active Insights, which is powered by the company’s first-party data, uses real user behaviour to provide true ownership and engagement metrics far beyond what is possible with existing app store metrics or in-app analytics tools. App pulblishers currently have no choice but to work around the significant gaps in their app ecosystem knowledge left behind by their existing analytics tools. Specifically, many questions remain about what their users do when they’re not using their app, and around and the true performance of their competitors.

Thomas Pasquet, the chief operating officer of Ogury, sees value being provided to many different types of organisation: “Mobile operators can use it, as can any organisation, to learn about their users,” he said. “They can then know where their users went to after leaving them. For a mobile operator, for example, we have the information of where their user goes if they leave.”

In this way, Orange can know they have lost a user to rival SFR, for example, and identify if this is a trend and take the appropriate action. “For an app publisher this creates huge addred value for them in the ecosystem which was impossible,” added Pasquet. “They can see app usage between themselves and their competitors – such as Instagram being able to see which of its users also utilises Snapchat. This is super-useful for them.”

Pasquet adds that Ogury has been developed from the beginning to be GPDR-compliant. “We think users are smart,” he said. “They know people are going around trying to get users’ information and advertise to them. They will have ads but they may as well have relevant ads that are of benefit to them.”