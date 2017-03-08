Amdocs has launched aia, pronounced “i-yer”, a telecoms industry-specific digital intelligence platform that implements business logic to automate and modernise a service provider’s business. The platform combines Amdocs’ domain expertise in managing business processes with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities from global partners, including cognitive computing services from the IBM Watson platform.

“Imagine a world where your business intuitively understands your customers’ needs and automatically adapts to address them, where service providers embrace cognitive learning within their operational strategies, boosting customer experience, dynamically managing the product catalogue and optimising increasingly complex networks,” said Gary Miles, the chief marketing officer of Amdocs. “aia will make that world a reality.”

Amdocs is making high-quality data accessible in real-time. This data is used by aia to continuously make predictions, automate decisions, and manage conversations directly with customers. With its self-learning capabilities, aia constantly adapts to changing dynamics, achieving optimal business results. Working across the broad Amdocs portfolio, aia has the ability to enhance more than 50 operational business processes.