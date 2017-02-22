Procera Networks and Brocade have announced a system that combines Brocade’s Envision Fabric visibility product line with Procera’s eVolution Virtual Experience Probe to give mobile operators greater visibility and real-time access to deeper network, subscriber and traffic intelligence. The system has been designed in response to demand for better understanding of subscriber behaviours and how this impacts the OTT services they use.

The companies say the new offering highlights the growing need from operators for broader and deeper contextual insights about network traffic and subscriber experience. This is made possible via Procera’s eVolution Virtual Experience Probe. By focusing on subscriber service and application usage behavior, rather than simply on characteristics of overall network performance, the eVolution probe can pull much deeper insights from subscriber traffic which can then be used for advanced QoE management and the delivery of highly differentiated offerings.

eVolution is a virtualised probe that runs as a virtual network function (VNF) on industry standard hardware. It’s designed to scale in order to meet the ever-changing traffic requirements of today’s 4G evolved packet core networks. eVolution takes advantage of Procera’s PacketLogic/V software to guide operators through optimising their network investments, improving the overall subscriber quality of experience, and also identifying new revenue generating opportunities.

“Our work with Brocade really goes to demonstrate the versatility of our PacketLogic/V software for network and subscriber analytics,” said John McNamara, the vice president for OEM and SI sales at Procera Networks. “Operators are relying on Procera’s network and subscriber analytics more than ever to prioritise how they go about delivering a solid customer experience. PacketLogic/V gives them much better insights into the areas of improvement that are most important to subscribers.”