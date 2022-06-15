Dario Betti of MEF

The Mobile Ecosystem Forum’s 8th annual Global Trust Report (published Tuesday 14th June) has found that newer tech developments in mobile, like Artificial Intelligence (AI), are creating greater uncertainty and increasing mistrust among users.

Rather than achieving the goal of increasing trust among mobile users, these new technologies are, at best, making no difference (between 40-50% of respondents, dependent on the technology) or actively reducing trust (15-20%). Only a small minority expressed positivity towards any of the new technologies.

MEF’s 8th annual Global Trust Report explores the smartphone and digital services usage of 6,500 smartphone users across 10 countries and considers their attitudes and trust levels in relation to personal data, privacy, identity, and how their data is handled by organisations (e.g. the service providers, mobile apps, etc).

This year, for the fourth year, the Global Trust Report has been supported by Assurant, a Fortune 500 global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases.

The key findings of this year’s report are:

Newer tech developments create uncertainty and potential mistrust : Only a minority express positivity towards developments such as Artificial Intelligence, with some unclear what they are about. This hesitancy is likely to be exacerbated by concerns over personal data control and security.

: Only a minority express positivity towards developments such as Artificial Intelligence, with some unclear what they are about. This hesitancy is likely to be exacerbated by concerns over personal data control and security. Despite some incremental improvement, trust perceptions remain weak : A higher proportion than in the past agree that apps/services respect their privacy, and that they are in control of how their data is used. However, there remains much room for improvement. In particular, social media companies are looked to for reassurance on data transparency and security.

: A higher proportion than in the past agree that apps/services respect their privacy, and that they are in control of how their data is used. However, there remains much room for improvement. In particular, social media companies are looked to for reassurance on data transparency and security. Users continue to lack confidence that any actions they take make them safer : Experiences of data harm remain prevalent, with most users feeling they lack adequate protection. Despite increasing numbers taking steps to protect their data, it remains difficult to assess the value of their actions.

: Experiences of data harm remain prevalent, with most users feeling they lack adequate protection. Despite increasing numbers taking steps to protect their data, it remains difficult to assess the value of their actions. Regulation may be supporting improved perceptions of control and security of personal data : Significant improvements are observed in perceptions of personal data control and security, particularly in markets where regulation has come into force South Africa, Brazil and China.

: Significant improvements are observed in perceptions of personal data control and security, particularly in markets where regulation has come into force South Africa, Brazil and China. The pandemic has reinforced the role of the mobile phone as a one-stop shop entertainment and life management tool: Most users feel their mobile usage has increased. We see penetration growth in functional activities such as food ordering and payments, increased frequency in leisure pursuits such as social media, music and gaming, and evolving video consumption habits.

The Mobile Ecosystem Forums 8th annual global trust report also offers some key lessons for the mobile ecosystem industry:

This is a prime moment for education : With many users recognising their increased mobile usage due to the pandemic, and a general sense of improvement in the privacy and security of their personal data, this may be a prime moment to respond with further educational messaging and empowerment.

: With many users recognising their increased mobile usage due to the pandemic, and a general sense of improvement in the privacy and security of their personal data, this may be a prime moment to respond with further educational messaging and empowerment. Regulation matters : In a world where many users take action but still feel exposed, regulation plays a critical role in championing user rights and when understood by users it may boost safety perceptions, as observed in this year’s study.

: In a world where many users take action but still feel exposed, regulation plays a critical role in championing user rights and when understood by users it may boost safety perceptions, as observed in this year’s study. Build trust in new tech developments like AI and VR : Lack of understanding surrounding some newer developments has the potential to seed mistrust. Information about what these developments are, how they work, and any shift in the data exchange dynamic they may involve, will be a critical part of their establishment and user acceptance.

: Lack of understanding surrounding some newer developments has the potential to seed mistrust. Information about what these developments are, how they work, and any shift in the data exchange dynamic they may involve, will be a critical part of their establishment and user acceptance. Target solutions for social media: Social media is ever more pervasive, yet suffers low data security and transparency ratings. There is an opportunity for governments, regulators, tool providers and social media companies themselves to acknowledge this perception gap and set out ways for users to remain protected.

The report also goes into detail on:

attitudes towards advertising on mobile and difference between countries;

actions taken by consumers to protect themselves;

incidences of data harm;

confidence in transparent data use, segmented by organisation type;

what is deterring users from taking action to protect themselves and their data;

taking action to protect themselves and their data; mobile users report increased spam, smishing and phishing this year;

attitudes to changing passwords regularly;

the increase in mobile shopping, food ordering, payments and accessing entertainment;

despite mobile gamers engaging with multiple formats many spend very little money;

user generated content and paid streaming services are driving video content consumption on mobile;

the majority of smartphone users have made mobile payments, typically by card or digital wallet, but as mobile payments grow so do concerns around data theft and overspending.

“It’s great to see that more consumers are taking action to protect their digital privacy,” says Craig Thole, SVP, product development and operations at Assurant.

“However, most people still have done little to fully safeguard themselves partly because they aren’t sure what to do or where to go for help. And those who have acted continue to lack confidence that they are any safer. That’s why the MEF study continues to be an insightful resource by better understanding consumers’ attitudes, collectively we can take meaningful steps to help people become more knowledgeable, empowered and confident that they can thrive in a connected world.”

According to Dario Betti, CEO of MEF, “As an annual survey, The Global Trust Report clearly shows the shifting attitudes and behaviours of smartphone users. It shows us where, as an industry, we need to change and where the opportunities for better trust and transparency lie.”

“Disappointingly, it is also clear that dissatisfaction in mobile technology both hardware and software is growing. We haven’t reached a tipping point yet, but if the trend continues we will and that is something, as an industry, we must all work to avoid by increasing consumer trust through education, regulation, and robust action.”

The full report and the Executive Summary of MEF’s 8th annual Global Trust Report is available for download here:

