Tollring has released an upgrade to its iCall Suite cloud call reporting solution, giving customer-facing teams the ability to improve their customer call journeys, to drive better decision-making and boost team performance.

The new analytics and reporting capabilities within iCall Suite include sentiment analysis to reveal a clear understanding of the overall customer experience, with insights into the journey each customer takes when interacting with an organisation. New CRM integration with platforms such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoho, Zendesk, Workbooks, Nimble, FreshSales, Agile or MS Dynamics 365, uses customer CRM data to bring call journey analysis to life.

Tony Martino, CEO of Tollring says, “Businesses need to understand how customers contact them, how that customer touches different parts of their organisation, how interactions get resolved, and how customers feel about their experience. It’s not enough to just look at a snapshot of an engagement and extrapolate what their experience might have been; it’s about capturing the journey of each customer’s phone call and understanding where it takes them. In our new hybrid working world, the cleanliness of the customer journey is critical. The shorter and more efficient the journey, the better the customer experience and good experiences lead to greater loyalty and retention.

“We have given users complete flexibility and control so that iCall Suite reflects their business and they can monitor call journeys in line with customer service level requirements. Reports and dashboards can be set to monitor every call to ensure performance is as expected, with ratings on overall call journey experience including multiple call journeys over a selected periods of time together with daily trends.”

The release also introduces new supervisor and agent management capability specifically for Cisco BroadWorks call centres that further improve customer interaction management and agent productivity. The new Supervisor and Agent Consoles are optimised for customer-facing teams in the mid-market, and empower supervisors to make real-time data-driven decisions and drive the highest performance from agents. Agents have access to the exact tools that they need to do their job effectively and to maximise customer experience.

iCall Suite analytics enables businesses to maximise the performance of teams and individuals to effectively handle calls within specified service levels, using live wallboards, dashboards and reporting. Businesses can understand if calls are answered on time, or not answered, how long callers are willing to wait, assess if staff spend the right amount of time on each call and if they respond to customers appropriately across the business.

Managers across every department (including the contact centre) can measure and compare the effectiveness of call groups and queues, then structure teams to ensure the right people are available when needed to deliver a resolution on first contact.

The new release of iCall Suite version 4 will be rolled out to end users via Tollring’s extensive network of over 900 channel partners globally.

