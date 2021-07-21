Rik Tam-Daniels of Informatica

Enterprise cloud data management specialist, Informatica will make its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) available on Microsoft Azure Germany in response to cloud customer growth across Europe. This is claimed to be the industry’s end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data management platform.

Over the past year, cloud adoption accelerated as organisations went digital-first to maintain business continuity during the pandemic. Data transfer restrictions and data locality requirements, however, have slowed that transition. With the new IDMC pod on Azure Germany, customers now have additional choice of data location and the ability to innovate with their data to drive the business forward.

“The past year has seen organisations of all kinds, from both the private and public sector, accelerate their shift to the cloud in order to maintain business continuity and improve business resilience,” says Rik Tam-Daniels, VP strategic ecosystems & technology, Informatica. “Today’s announcement with Microsoft gives our European customers more choice and enables them to leverage the power of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud to manage and innovate with their data.”

Along with the IDMC pod launching on Microsoft Azure Germany, an additional IDMC pod is now available on Azure Southeast Asia, further expanding the reach of Informatica’s cloud data management offerings. These new pods build on an already successful collaboration between Informatic and Azure, which experienced 109% year-over-year growth in 2020.

“As we look to support customers in advancing their digital transformations, we’re committed to delivering a cloud that enables customers to manage and innovate with their data in a way that works best for their business, says Jens Hansen, general manager EMEA, Data & AI at Microsoft. “Our continued partnership with Informatica gives our joint customers access to the industry’s leading cloud data management to help enable adherence to local regulations.”

The new Intelligent Data Management Cloud is available on the Azure Germany pod now, with customers able to subscribe via Azure Marketplace. To get started quickly and easily, customers can take advantage of the Informatica Cloud Data Integration Free Service which provides up to 500 million rows of data processing per month at no charge helping to fast-track data integration, transformation and loading of priority workloads to Azure Synapse for cloud data warehousing.

