As 2019 draws to a close, Juniper Research has created its list of the top 10 technology predictions for 2020.

The Top 10

5G – Last-mile fibre rollouts to be replaced by 5G connectivity. OTT TV – Advertising stakeholders to develop functional attribution Ecosystem. Mobility as a Service – Open data in transportation to drive MaaS beyond Europe. Games – Subscription models to flourish in games market, but ‘live’ elements to diminish. Netflix – To seek out new sources of revenue growth as competition rises. Google – To expand RCS services in Europe. Google – To leverage Fitbit health credentials to mount challenge to Apple Watch. Huawei – The ban will result in a more uneven 5G network growth. Robotics – Consumer robots to launch using subscription models. Voice Assistants – Security concerns to come to a head, causing trouble for smart homes

5G networks to replace fibre rollouts – Tops the list

With the first commercial launches of 5G networks occurring in 2019, Juniper Research has identified 2020 as the year in which 5G connectivity starts to replace costly rollouts of fibre networks in remote areas. We anticipate that the high bandwidth and throughput of 5G networks will provide a highly appealing and cost-effective alternative to the rollout of fibre.

Meanwhile, Juniper Research anticipates that OTT (Over-the-Top) TV services will experience launches of functional advertising attribution systems that will align advertising closer to the wider digital advertising ecosystem.

Additionally, Juniper Research believes that open data initiatives will provide the perfect platform to expand the presence of MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) deployments outside of Europe. We predict that increasing transparency between stakeholders will create new levels of efficiency for services launches in regions such as North America and Asia Pacific over 2020.

To explore these predictions in more detail, download the free slide set and watch the full webinar hosted by the analyst team.

A free report detailing the findings are now available here

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus