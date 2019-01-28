Guavus , a Thales company and specialist in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based analytics, has acquired SQLstream . SQLstream is a real-time streaming analytics company based in San Francisco, CA. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition is designed to enable Guavus to expand its offering, providing communications service providers (CSPs) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) customers access – at the network edge – to real-time, cloud-enabled streaming analytics to address their growing big data needs.

“With our integrated solutions, CSPs to IIoT customers will be able to take advantage of something that’s radically different as we deliver AI-powered analytics from the network edge to the network core. With this solution, our customers can now analyse their operational, customer, and business data anywhere in the network in real time, without manual intervention, so they can make better decisions, provide smarter new services, and reduce their costs,” says Guavus CEO, Faizel Lakhani.

“In a world facing exponential growth in the volume of data coming from increasingly connected network devices and IIoT-based sensors, the inclusion of SQLstream’s industry-leading technology opens up huge new opportunities for our customers and our partners. Their disruptive technology allows customers to interactively inspect and curate streaming data for analytics at the edge. We’re excited to have the SQLstream team onboard,” said Lakhani.

“Guavus’ market-leading analytics platform and applications are the perfect complement to SQLstream’s industry-leading streaming analytics platform. The combination provides the highest-performing and richest real-time capabilities for analytics applications and the best productivity,” adds Damian Black, CEO and founder of SQLstream.

SQLstream is acknowledged as a provider of streaming analytics with its SQLstream Blaze suite of high-performance, low-latency, and low-cost edge data collection and smart mediation products. Forrester Research Inc. ranked SQLstream as a Strong Performer among Streaming Analytics platforms in The Forrester Wave: Streaming Analytics, Q3 2017 report.

SQLstream’s products are being used for real-time data quality assurance and competitive price optimisation, real-time travel-time services integrating sensors with smartphone applications, traffic congestion detection and prediction for ‘smart city’ initiatives, real-time emergency services dashboard and alerts, and continuous data quality assessment and correction for IoT devices.

Their customer list includes companies such as Walmart, Cisco, and Amazon AWS, which licensed the SQLstream technology for use within AWS Kinesis Data Analytics, powering the applications of thousands of AWS customers.

The SQLstream products have the ability to analyse, filter, and aggregate data at the network edge in real-time and forward the information to the network core where the Guavus’ Reflex platform can apply AI-powered analytics, giving customers a widely distributed and scalable architecture with better price/performance and total cost of ownership.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus